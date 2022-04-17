Edgar Allan Poe Sniffs Out Ahoy Comics July 2022 Solicits

Ahoy Comics kick off their July 2022 solicits and solicitations with an all-star Edgar Allan Poe's Snifter Of Death comedy horror anthology -though you will have to wait until September for it to return – while Tom Peyer returns to The Wrong Earth with Greg Scott for its series of one-shots.

Edgar Allan Poe's Snifter of Death

WRITER | MARK RUSSELL, TOM PEYER, DEAN MOTTER, HOLLY INTERLANDI, VARIOUS

ARTIST | FRANK CAMMUSO, PETER SNEIBJERG, RICHARD WILLIAMS, VARIOUS

COVER ART | RICHARD WILLIAMS

FULL COLOR | 144 PAGES | $17.99 US/$24.99 CAN

IN-STORE DATE 9/28/2022 | FOC 7/31/2022

BEWARE: The creepy monsters on your cereal box! A spine-tingling senator/werewolf! A scary chess-playing robot! Death himself! Plus many more humor-tinged fright fables, all narrated by the ghost of Edgar Allan Poe at his very saddest and drunkest! "AHOY is offering what no one else really is… As far as anthology comics go these days, you can't get much better." — ADVENTURES IN POOR TASTE

MATURE

GILT #4

WRITER | ALISA KWITNEY

ARTIST & COVER ARTIST | MAURICET

Ahoy Comics

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/20/2022 | FOC 6/19/2022

Pan Am Flight 914 takes off in 1973 and plunges straight through into 2013, as Hildy confronts her dearest frenemy while dangling from a rescue helicopter. Trista's past catches up with her, as does the Bellicent's sinister doorman, as timelines and plotlines converge in the series Terry Moore (Strangers in Paradise) calls "smart, funny, beautiful…the most entertaining story I've read this year."

MATURE

Justice Warriors #2

WRITER | MATT BORS ARTIST | BEN CLARKSON

COVER A: BEN CLARKSON, COVER B: MATT BORS

Ahoy Comics

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE 7/13/2022 | FOC 6/12/2022

The outrageous series that's "just the perfect amount of demented" (Bill Oakley, The Simpsons) continues! Bullets fly and profits fall as one financial bubble comes crashing down—inciting riots in the Uninhabited Zone—and a worse one rises to take its place! Veteran cop Swamp and rookie Schitt must patch up their differences and restore order in the frantic minutes before the second bubble collapses!

THE WRONG EARTH: MEAT #1

WRITER | TOM PEYER ARTIST | GREG SCOTT

COVER A: JAMAL IGLE, COVER B: BILL MORRISON, COVER C: GENE HA

Ahoy Comics

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 In-Store Date 7/27/2022 | FOC 6/26/2022

"The multi-Earth event concludes in a special written by WRONG EARTH cocreator Tom Peyer! On Earth-Alpha, have Dragonflyman and Stinger met their match in Dr. Meat? Can Stinger's nightmare all be a bad dream? Meanwhile, on Earth-Omega, Dragonfly meets someone he can talk to and help out in a time of need – for both of them.