Eduardo Risso, Damian Connelly And More Have A New Zombie Anthology

Stonebot Comics, known for their imprint under Red 5 Comics, is crowdfunding a new zombie anthology graphic novel, Raise The Dead, with creators including Salvador Sanz, Eduardo Risso, Ariel Olivetti, Agustin Alessio, Max Fiumara, Damian Connelly, and more, given instructions to tell eight zombie tales of their dreams, with absolute creative freedom for a printed 64-page hardcover anthology and ebook, all completed and waiting for someone to press the button. That's if they raise the requisite to cover the printing and shipping bills.

Because we work with some of the best professional comic book talents around, and because it turns out they love zombies as much as we do, we decided to offer them the chance to write the zombie stories of their dreams, completely unfettered by usual comic constraints found in larger publishing houses like continuity and the need to bake in cliffhangers so people will want to buy more issues. The 8 stories that resulted are wildly diverse in tone and art and touch on themes as large as love, death, and the infinite human desire to survive.

What are the donation levels? The big ones are $12 for the PDF, $26 for the hardcover, $35 with the Eduardo Risso dustcover, $50 for the centrefold poster by Max Fiumara, $65 with the prints set, $85 with the trading cards, $100 with the stickers. Stretch goals will add more stories, by Salvador Sanz, German Peralta, Damian Connelly, Krazy Krow, Lucas Romero and others. future stretch goals will simply raise more money for the contributing creators. An unusual stretch goal but one that others might consider doing more of. Here's a look at some of the stories inside.

