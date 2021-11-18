Eerie #1 CGC Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Eerie #1 is a historic comic, the first all-horror comic, as a matter of fact. Featuring a classic cover and ticking a lot of boxes as far as crossing over into many different sub-categories for collectors, this is a must-have books for any and all horror fans. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions today is a CGC 8.0 copy of Eerie #1, not a book you see in general these days, and especially not in this good of shape. It is currently sitting at $5750, which may seem like it is a bit low as of this writing, and it is. This is a really, really tough book. You can check it out below.

Eerie #1 Is An All-Time Classic Horror Story

"Eerie #1 (Avon, 1947) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white pages. This is considered by many to be the first all-horror comic book, and it even features a bondage cover! Joe Kubert and Bob Fujitani added interior art to the book that is currently the #2 issue on Overstreet's Top Ten Horror Comics list. Overstreet 2021 VF 8.0 value = $6,285. CGC census 11/21: 7 in 8.0, 10 higher. From the Black Cat Collection. This is the legendary comic book that started the horror comics trend of the 1940s-50s, as well as the first horror comic with original content, long before the Comics Code was introduced. A man is haunted by the ghost of a stuffed tiger; An island is populated with flesh-eating lizards; A man disposes of his nagging wife with a subway train, but then is haunted by visions and hallucinations. The backup story is a humorous tale starring Goofy Ghost. Stories by sci-fi legend Henry Kuttner, working under one of his many pseudonyms. This was the only issue of this run, but the title returned as a regular series with Eerie (1951 Avon Series) #1."

This is the copy of this book to snag for sure. Only ten are graded higher, and that makes this even rarer. Go here to get more info and to place a bid. While there, check out the other items taking bids today and through the rest of the week.