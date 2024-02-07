Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: daredevil, elektra, Gang War, laura kinney, wolverine

Elektra's Clawed Enemy Gets Her Name In Daredevil Gang War #4

She was mentioned for Daredevil Gang War #2. A mysterious street fighter with claws fighting for Madam Masque on the streets of New York.

She was mentioned in the solicitations for Daredevil Gang War #2. She was on the cover of Daredevil: Gang War #3. She actually appears in the first issue of Daredevil Gang War. A mysterious street fighter with claws akin to Logan or Laura Kinney, fighting for Madam Masque's gang on the streets of New York.

And in Daredevil: Gang War #4 we get a little more by Erica Schultz and Sergio Davila. And Elekta making the comparison to Wolverine.

I mean, she is a bit like him. But it's not that Wolverine that she is a clone of. But another product of Alchemax. A multinational chemical corporation that provides chemical, plastic, and agricultural products and services to consumer markets that include food, transportation, health and medicine, personal care, with Spider-Man's Liz Allen as its President and CEO.

A combination of her own company Allan Chemical merged with stocks inherited by her son from Oscorp and the remains of Horizon Lab.

In the All-New Wolverine series from 2016, Alchemax Genetics under Robert Chandler created ten clones of Laura Kinney, genetic daughter of Logan, whoich were considered failures as they did not inherit her healing factor or claws.

Four escaped, including Gabby, Bellona, Zelda, and another who Laura Kinney killed, and began targeting Alchemax.

And well, the white hair leaves just one choice.

It's Bellona.

Taken by Kimura and given the kind of biological and technological implants that go along with such technology. Like claws…

And, you know, anything else they have to hand.

So she is a clone of Wolverine after all. Just not the one we were expecting…

… just as the original Laura Kinney finally meets her end, over in X-Men #31…

DAREDEVIL GANG WAR #3

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230621

(W) Erica Schultz (A/CA) Sergio Davila

GANG WAR CONTINUES! For the first time in her life, Elektra may be out of her depth! With the city engulfed in violence and chaos, she's the only thing standing between the people of Hell's Kitchen and a bloodthirsty criminal conspiracy! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 07, 2024 SRP: $3.99

X-MEN #31

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230664

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Phil Noto (CA) Joshua Cassara

THE ULTIMATE MUTANT HUNTER! The X-Men lived in fear of Nimrod's creation, and now it's clear why! The ultimate weapon of mutant extinction is ever-adapting, ever-evolving, with only one goal – DEATH TO MUTANTKIND! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 07, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!