Emma Mills & Sarah Nicole Kennedy Create The Greenies Graphic Novels

The Greenies is a new middle-grade graphic novel series by Emma Mills and Sarah Nicole Kennedy which follow "seventh grader Violet as she acclimates to a new school after her parents' divorce, finding camaraderie to her surprise when she's forced into the school's environmental club.

Emma Mills young adult romance novel writer as well as a scientist, and YouTuber. She began her debut novel First & Then in high school and completed the book at Indiana University, where she gained a Ph.D. in Anatomy and Cell Biology. Her novels published through Henry Holt, she started the YouTube channel "How To Adult" with fellow YA author T. Michael Martin, and sold the channel to John and Hank Green's online video company, Complexly. And now Kate Farrell at Henry Holt has acquired world rights to the first of the graphic novels and publication of The Greenies will start in 2025.

Sarah Nicole Kennedy, an illustrator at SNK Illustration, and a bookseller at Books Of Wonder, posted on Instagram, "I am beyond grateful and excited to illustrate The Greenies a middle-grade graphic novel written by Emma Mills. My middle school experience looked a lot similar to Violets. In fact when I was around her age I took a trip to St. Louis and went to the St. Louis Arch granted, I was much too afraid to actually go the very top. The book is full of adventure, growing pains and altogether feels like one big hug. I can't wait to grow as an illustrator alongside these characters. So grateful to be accomplishing all of the dreams that seventh grade me wished for."

Emma Mills also posted, saying "I'm extremely excited to announce The Greenies, my middle grade graphic novel series with the fantastic @sarahnicoleillustration, coming 2025! Set in St. Louis and inspired by many of the cartoons and shows I loved as a kid in the late 90s/early 2000s (Lizzie McGuire, Even Stevens, The Weekenders, Pepper Ann), The Greenies follows middle schooler Violet, who gets into a bit of trouble on her first day at a new school and has to join the environmental club as part of a Breakfast Club-style detention. There's hijinks, disaster, friendship, humor, and a whole lot of heart! And most excitingly — it's a trilogy! I've already scripted all three books, and I am SO incredibly excited for Sarah to bring them to life!"

Emma Mills' agent Bridget Smith at JABberwocky and Sarah Nicole Kennedy's agent Nicole Tugeau at Tugeau 2 negotiated the deal.

