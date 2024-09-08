Enter the Battlefield Starts GoFundMe for Comics Manager Rob Lantz

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Enter The Battlefield, gofundme

Canadian comic books and gaming chain Enter The Battlefield, with stores in Newmarket and Oakville, Ontario, has seen tragedy strike their comic book manager, Rob Lantz. And the store has started a GoFundMe to help him and his children out at this difficult time. They write;

"Hi, I'm Jay from Enter the Battlefield and I've started this GoFundMe for Rob Lantz in memory of his wife Laura who passed away suddenly and without warning on Sunday August Eighteenth leaving Rob to take care of their two boys Diego (22 months) and Rafa (8 months). We at the ETB family are doing everything we can to help Rob in this difficult time and hope that our incredible community will come together and help out as well. To that end we have started this GoFundMe with 100% of the profits going to Rob to put towards funeral costs and to help with daycare and all the other costs that we know will come up for him as a single father of two.

"Rob has been an integral part of this community for more than a dozen years. It is through his efforts that the comic book portion of the store exists and continues to thrive. He is a great friend, a loyal employee and a devoted father and though we didn't know Laura as well as we should have we know that she made Rob happier than he had been in years. She was an incredible cook and sent food in once in a while that was a treat for all. She will be sadly missed.

"A donation of any amount is greatly appreciated and every cent of it will go to the Lantz family and ETB will give out an incredible gift to one random contributor. Please give generously and show your support to a family, and a man who would never ask for himself. I thank you all in advance for taking the time to read this and for any gift given. ETB will also donate 50% from the sale of every book (comic, compendium, softcover, hardcover, anime, omnibus….) sold from Wednesday August 28 until Tuesday September 3, 2024, so if you have been waiting to buy a book, that is the time to do it. This includes all pull lists and there are no exceptions so please come in and support the Lantz family. As yet there is no date for a service because this happened so suddenly but we will post any information here as soon as we get it."