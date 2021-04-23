Eric Palicki & Wendell Cavalcanti's Black's Myth #1 From Ahoy Comics

Eric Palicki and Wendell Cavalcanti – previously of Atlantis Wasn't Built For Tourists – are launching their brand-new comic book, Black's Myth #1, from Ahoy Comics in July. Because everyone has been waiting for a comic book about a private investigator werewolf in Los Angeles. And now that you have heard about it, you wonder how you can have lived without such a concept in your life. And we also have Ahoy Comics catching up with the Second Coming's second series, returning with the long-awaited #3. Here are the full solicitation details for July 2021.

BLACK'S MYTH #1 (MR)

AHOY COMICS

MAY211122

(W) Eric Palicki (A) Wendell Cavalcanti (CA) Liana Kangas

Meet Janie "Strummer" Jones, just an ordinary werewolf PI, trying to make it on the mean streets of LA. When the case of a lifetime falls into her lap, it's up to her and her charming djinn assistant Ben Si'lat to figure out just how many silver bullets have been used, and just where do silver bullets come from anyway? A new horror series from writer Eric Palicki and artist Wendell Cavalcanti, with lush covers by Liana Kangas (Trve Cvlt). Every AHOY book comes with extra prose stories and illustrations. Issue 1 features a stunning variant cover by Jamal Igle (The Wrong Earth).In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLACK'S MYTH #1 3 COPY IGLE INCV (MR)

AHOY COMICS

MAY211123

(W) Eric Palicki (A) Wendell Cavalcanti (CA) Jamal Igle

SECOND COMING ONLY BEGOTTEN SON #3 (RES)

AHOY COMICS

MAY211124

(W) Mark Russell (A) Leonard Kirk (A/CA) Richard Pace

The CEO of a religious-themed business tries to pull Jesus into his operation; an ancient church relic incites greed through the ages; Sunstar fears for his unborn son. Also featuring illustrated bonus stories in the AHOY tradition.In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99