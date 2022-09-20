Eric Powell Brings The Goon & Albatross Funnybooks Back To Dark Horse

I thought it was funny that there was no Albatross Funnybooks listing in the new Diamond Comic Distributors Previews, where Eric Powell lists his self-published line. Looks like it is the latest re-acquisition for Dark Horse Comics to follow Star Wars and Stan Sakai's Usagi Yojimbo, and it's the whole Albatross Funnybooks line.

Pulpy crime thriller comedy The Goon was originally published in a prototypical form in Best Cellars #1 in 1995 from Out of the Cellar Comics by Eric Powell, but debuted in name and appearance as The Goon in Avatar Illustrated in 1998, and three issues of a series that followed from Avatar Press (Bleeding Cool's own publishers). Powell began self-publishing again in 2002 as Albatross Exploding Funny Books, and in 2003 publication of The Goon moved to Dark Horse. In 2019 Eric Powell's Albatross Funnybooks began publishing a new ongoing Goon series and now the line and the books are all back at Dark Horse. Here is the PR release.

Eisner Award-winning creator Eric Powell brings The Goon, Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?, and more to Dark Horse with his new Albatross Funnybooks imprint. Additional titles such as Hillbilly and Big Man Plans will be included in the imprint, as well as Brendon Small's Galaktikon and Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar's Pug Davis. Of the suite of titles under the Albatross imprint, the Eisner- and International Horror Guild Award-winning The Goon returns to Dark Horse with a film currently in development at Netflix. Powell also brings new titles to the imprint. The first new project to be released under Albatross at Dark Horse will be an original graphic novel created by Powell and famed true crime author Harold Schechter–the team behind Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?–expected publication in 2023. "I couldn't be happier to be returning to Dark Horse and bringing Albatross over as an imprint," said Powell. "This partnership will allow me to focus more on what I want to be doing, making books. I'm very excited for what the future holds and the new opportunities to be found." "Eric and The Goon are old friends of Dark Horse," said Dark Horse President Mike Richardson. "Bringing The Goon here along with his Albatross imprint feels like a homecoming for all of us. Eric is one of comics' premier creators, and we can't wait to show you what he's been cooking up."