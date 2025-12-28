Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Erotech, SHP

Erotech #4 In SHP Comics' March 2026 Solicits

Erotech #4 by Sean Haines and Geoffrey Krawczyk, in SHP Comics' March 2026 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Erotech #4 lands in SHP Comics’ March 2026 solicitations, continuing the acclaimed sci-fi comedy series.

Created by Sean Haines and Geoffrey Krawczyk, the series inspired the award-winning short film Technical Support.

The issue follows Samantha Jenkins and her misfit team struggling with sex robots, office drama, and secret hacks.

SHP Comics delivers boundary-pushing indie stories blending horror, sci-fi, adventure, and sexy comedy genres.

SHP Comics' March 2026 solicits and solicitations contain Erotech #4. You may have noticed Erotech #1 pop up in the Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week earlier. The comic book by Sean Haines and Geoffrey Krawczyk, which inspired the award-winning short film Technical Support, starring What We Do in Shadows' Aparna Nancherla. With its fourth issue in SHP's March 2026 solicits, concluding in April 2026.

EROTECH #4 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Sean Haines (A/CA) Geoffrey Krawczyk

Bad bosses, crazy co-workers, and sex robots, what could go wrong? Issue #4: Erick's assistance. Samantha tries a new approach to rally her burned-out development team while secretly searching for a way to hack Paul's computer. As the pressure mounts, unexpected help arrives from a surprising ally. Meanwhile, product testing with two overeager frat boys takes an unexpected turn, leading to a happy ending for Jill. The stage is set as launch day, and the series conclusion, draws near. Join Samantha Jenkins, new Silicon Valley CEO, and her team of misfit engineers and out-of-touch managers to release the new Model SEX-6000 on time. The only problem is the robot doesn't know when to quit. All this, plus a second installment of "AI Joe", the new feature from indie comics legend, Dean Haspiel! $5.99 3/25/2026 "Even the creep in the basement, Erick, is part of an insanely good subplot. Cape has intrigued me, and now I'm along for the ride." -Matthew Sardo, MFR

SHP Comics is an independent comic book publisher founded in 2021 by Shawn Hainsworth (who writes under the pen name Darin S. Cape). It specialises in genre-bending stories that mix horror, sci-fi, adventure, sexy comedy, and reimagined classics, aiming for daring, intelligent, and thought-provoking narratives often described as "comics on the edge." The company originated from Hainsworth's desire to retain creative control over his screenplay Woodstake (a horror-comedy about a vampire at the 1969 Woodstock festival). Instead of selling it as a film, he adapted it into a comic and launched SHP to build and own the IP.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!