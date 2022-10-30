Eternal Descent #2 Preview: Don't Worry, It's Just a Guitar

Tomorrow, the comic book industry celebrates two special occasions fueled by dark forces and ancient tradition: Halloween, and Final Order Cutoff Day. Most people are familiar with the former, but not the latter. You see, in ancient times, it was necessary for Comic Book Retailers, a sort of druid, to bring their offerings of "Final Orders" up the great Diamond Mountain, where a sort of pagan monster called The Geppi would receive the offerings, or the orderings, and bestow upon those Retailers new comics in the next season, which they would sell to their customers, who would put them in "polybags" and then store them at a sacred alter, where they would collect value and eventually put their kids through druiding school. In modern times, these customs may seem strange and spooky, but people still practice them every week even though they can just get whatever on their iPads. All of this is a long-winded and article word count boosting way of saying that tomorrow is Halloween, and tomorrow is also Final Order Cutoff, and one more Opus Comics offering is on FOC tomorrow: Eternal Descent #2. And Opus has given us a preview to run, to appease our own gods: the gods of endless article churn and search engine optimization.

And so we present to you this preview of Eternal Descent #2, written by Michael Moreci and Marco Lorenzana, with a main cover by Carlos Dattoli and variants by Axel Medellin and Joseph Michael Linsner. The issue was originally supposed to be out last week, but after some delays, it will be in stores on November 30th. Check it out below.

Eternal Descent #2 (of 3)

Michael Moreci (W) • Marco Lorenzana (A) • Carlos Dattoli (CA) Doctorate student and struggling musician Lyra Constance has become obsessed with the occult influence on the history of music, hoping it will lead to her big break. But she soon learns that evil is very real, and finds herself cast into the eternal battle between Heaven and Hell, with the world hanging in the balance. *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

