Eternal Descent Joins Opus Comics September 2022 Solicits

Eternal Descent is a fictitious heavy metal band-turned-comic book that Llexi Leon has been trying to make happen for over ten years, originally published by IDW, then by Heavy MEtal and now at Opus Comics – which was created by ex-employees of both IDW and Heavy Metal. But now written by Michael Moreci and drawn by Marco Lorenzana, and part of Opus Comics' September 2022 solicitations, alongside Bill & Ted, Death Dealer and more.

ETERNAL DESCENT #1 CVR A HETRICK

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Marco Lorenzana (CA) Meghan Hetrick

Doctorate student and struggling musician Lyra Constance has become obsessed with the occult influence on the history of music, hoping it will lead to her big break. But she soon learns that evil is very real, and finds herself cast into the eternal battle between Heaven and Hell, with the world hanging in the balance.

BILL & TED ROLL DICE #4 CVR A KETNER

(W) James Asmus, John Barber (A) Wayne Nichols, Andrew Currie (CA) Lukas Ketner

The Satanic Panic reaches a fever pitch in San Dimas as Hell has literally come to town! And if Ted doesn't' prove his worth, an undead army will totally take over the Circle K-and the rest of the world! Plus, the secret origin of Chuck De Nomolos!

CRADLE OF FILTH #3 CVR A HETRICK

(W) Kurt Amacker (A) Abigail Larson (CA) Meghan Hetrick

In the ruined halls of the Maledictus Athenaeum lie occult histories, sealed records, and cursed artifacts-this unholy archive explores the far corners of Cradle Of Filth's musical legacy. Inspired by "Bathory Aria" and "Cruelty and the Beast," this issue takes you inside the walls of Cachtice Castle, where the cries of anguish intermingle with those of ecstasy, as the Countess Elizabeth Bathory sheds virgin blood!

CRYSTAL PLANET #4 (OF 5) CVR A HERNANDEZ

(W) Joe Satriani, Tony Lee (A) Richard Friend (CA) Angel Hernandez

A vivid space odyssey where Satchel Walker, a man out of time, finds himself caught between desperate factions as they battle for resources in the perilous orbit of a dying star. Satchel turns the tide of battle on the Crystal Planet, but a traitor in their midst could cost them the war!

DISTURBED DARK MESSIAH #5 (OF 5) CVR A HERNANDEZ

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Axel Medellin, Issac Escorza, Esau Escorza (CA) Angel Hernandez

In the not so distant future, firefighter Griffin DeSanto has found himself a man out of time-stumbling into a harsh world of poverty, automation, and subjugation. Though lost, Griffin is never alone, he was brought here for a reason, and The Vengeful One is his guide. With the help of his Dark Apostle, the Dark Messiah took the fight to sinister CEO Brian Kek. But Kek struck back and the final showdown has arrived!

EVANESCENCE ECHOES FROM VOID #2 CVR A LARSON

(W) Blake Northcott (A) Siya Oum (A / CA) Abigail Larson

From Grammy Award-winning rock band Evanescence, Echoes From the Void features adaptations of the band's musical catalog in short stories created by an all-star cast of graphic artists, animators, illustrators, fine artists, screenwriters, novelists and more. This issue is inspired by the singles "Wasted on You" and "Imaginary" by Blake Northcott, Abigail Larson, and Siya Oum!

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #5 CVR A HETRICK

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Diego Galindo (CA) Meghan Hetrick

The Sea Witch. Worshiped by some, feared by others, respected by all. She rarely meddles in the affairs of men, but the pleas of a young boy and arrival of a mysterious presence lure the Sea Witch from beneath the ocean. And vengeance is hers. A special one-shot by Torunn Gr nbekk (Jane Foster & the Mighty Thor) and Diego Galindo (Stranger Things)!

