Roman Dirge's Lenore Launches in Titan Comics January 2025 Solicits

Titan Comics' January 2025 solicits and solicitations have dropped, with new Lenore: The Time War, from Roman Dirge.

LENORE: THE TIME WAR #1 (OF 3)

(W/A) Roman Dirge

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale January 29, 2025

The much-celebrated return of Roman Dirge's unique, anarchic and cult classic character LENORE: THE CUTE LITTLE DEAD GIRL in her first new adventure in seven years.

Lenore, faces off against the legendary Time Goats in the G.O.A.T. fight of the century!

Reunited after being separated and lost across the entirety of all-history, after eating three Time Goats who'd come to save them from a demented demonic pickle hat, Lenore and co must make one last stand and do battle with a futuristic army of enraged Time Goats from the far-flung future who've come to Earth for revenge!

COVER A: ROMAN DIRGE – NOV240325

COVER B: ROMAN DIRGE – NOV240326

COVER C: KIT WALLIS – NOV240327

COVER D: COLOR BLANK SKETCH ($4.99) – NOV240328

HEAT SEEKER: COMBUSTION – A GUN HONEY SERIES #3 (OF 4)

(W) Charles Ardai

(A) Ace Continuado

Publisher: Hard Case Crime (Titan Comics imprint)

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale January 15, 2025

Perfect for fans of Gun Honey, pulp fiction and crime thrillers!

Starring the fiery ex-girlfriend of Gun Honey Joanna Tan — a master of disguise and deception!

A biological weapon that could kill millions… a scientist's daughter who needs to disappear… and HEAT SEEKER Dahlia Racers is on the job! But can she beat a beautiful mercenary unable to feel heat, cold, fatigue, or pain?

"THE FINEST KIND OF PULP NOIR." Ed Brubaker

COVER A: KENDRICK LIM – NOV240344

COVER B: JAY FERGUSON – NOV240345

COVER C: ACE CONTINUADO – NOV240346

COVER D: PHOTO – NOV240347

COVER E: BRAO NUDE BAGGED ($10) – NOV240348

COVER F: KENDRICK LIM FOIL VIRGIN ($13.99) – NOV240349

COVER G: JAY FERGUSON NUDE BAGGED ($10) – NOV240350

COVER H: BRAO UNIQUE BLIND BAG ($10) – NOV240351

COVER I: 1:10 KENDRICK LIM VIRGIN – NOV240352

MINKY WOODCOCK: THE GIRL CALLED CTHULHU #4 (OF 4)

(W/A) Cynthia von Buhler

Publisher: Hard Case Crime (Titan Comics imprint)

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale January 15, 2025

Sensational artist, author, and playwright Cynthia von Buhler melds her glorious illustrations

with the eldritch elements of H.P. Lovecraft and Aleister Crowley.

Inspired by a true WWII maritime operation, shocking satanic events, monstrous men, and one salacious sea creature, this third series tells the tale of Minky's encounter with legendary horror writer H.P. Lovecraft, creator of the dreaded Cthulhu.

COVER A: LUANA VECCHIO – NOV240353

COVER B: PHOTO – NOV240354

COVER C: CYNTHIA VON BUHLER – NOV240355

COVER D: CLAUDIA IANNICIELLO NUDE BAGGED ($10) – NOV240356

MINKY WOODCOCK: THE GIRL CALLED CTHULHU #1-4 PACK

(W/A) Cynthia von Buhler

Publisher: Hard Case Crime (Titan Comics imprint)

FC, 5*32pp, $19.99, On Sale March 5, 2025

Collects #1-4 of Minky Woodcock: The Girl Called Cthulhu.

Features a bonus #1 CELINA virgin variant – exclusive to this pack!

Limited to 750 copies.

ISSUE #1 CELINA

ISSUE #2 PAULA ANDRADE

ISSUE #3 VASH TAYLOR

ISSUE #4 LUANA VECCHIO

BONUS ISSUE #1 VIRGIN VARIANT BY CELINA

Order code: NOV240357

THE COLLECTED WILL EISNER'S JOHN LAW

(W) Will Eisner

(A) Gary Chaloner

Publisher: Hard Case Crime (Titan Comics imprint)

HC, 152pp, $24.99, On Sale March 4, 2025

Perfect for fans of WILL EISNER, HARD BOILED CRIME NOIR and THE SPIRIT.

Meet Detective John Law of Crossroads City. Strong, decent, hardworking and hardnosed.

He's a man who believes in the law and order. He's the last of a dying breed.

Featuring original stories by Will Eisner and Gary Chaloner's award-winning reboot from 2004. Includes an all-new previously unpublished John Law Story, and a forward by long-time Eisner publisher Denis Kitchen.

This is a must-have for not just Eisner fans but comic collectors of all ages.

Order code: NOV240330

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: VOL. 4 FROZEN FAITH TP

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Doug Braithwaite

Publisher: Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics

SC, FC, 112pp, $17.99, On Sale February 19, 2025

Year two of Conan the Barbarian comics kicks off in spectacular style, filled with high adventure, savage combat, ancient gods, and rollicking sword-and-sorcery action!

After leaving Cimmeria filled with wanderlust, a young Conan heads north in search of glory. What he finds in that cold climate will change his outlook forever, setting him on the path that will make him a legend.

Collects Conan the Barbarian #13-16.

REGULAR: DAN PANOSIAN – NOV240334

DIRECT MARKET: JAE LEE – NOV240335

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE TP

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Jonas Scharf, Jão Canola

Publisher: Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics

SC, FC, 128pp, $17.99, On Sale April 2, 2025

COLLECTING THE EPIC NEW CONAN EVENT!

An epic multi-verse event featuring the iconic Dark Agnes, Solomon Kane, and a host of Howard favorites.

CONAN OF CIMMERIA is haunted by shadows, living nightmares connected to a mysterious eye symbol etched in BLACK STONE. The unspeakable evil foretold by THULSA DOOM looms over the Hyborian Age and every age connected to it… and it will take more than a lone barbarian to stop its relentless march upon time, space, and sanity.

Collects Conan: Battle for the Black Stone FCBD and #1-4.

REGULAR: GERARDO ZAFFINO – NOV240336

DIRECT MARKET: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE – NOV240337

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN VOL. 2

(W) Jim Zub, Jeffrey Shanks, Ron Marz, Fred Kennedy

(A) Patch Zircher, Fernando Dagnino, Dean Kotz, Andy Belanger, Eryk Donovan, Mike Perkins

Publisher: Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics

SC, B&W, 208pp, $19.99, On Sale April 2, 2025

Collecting the critically acclaimed and best-selling

The Savage Sword of Conan magazine.

Featuring ALL-NEW Conan comic strips from writers Jim Zub, Jeffrey Shanks, Ron Marz, Fred Kennedy and artists Patch Zircher, Fernando Dagnino, Dean Kotz, Andy Belanger, Eryk Donovan and Mike Perkins.

Also featuring a brand-new Solomon Kane strip written and drawn by Patch Zircher and exclusive pin ups and more!

Collects The Savage Sword of Conan #4-6.

REGULAR: ALEX HORLEY – NOV240340

DIRECT MARKET: JOE JUSKO – NOV240341

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 5

(W) J.M Dematteis

(A) John Buscema, Gil Kane

Publisher: Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics

HC, 7.25" x 10.875", 928pp, $150.00, On Sale May 7, 2025

Conan the Barbarian enters a new creative phase as J.M. DeMatteis (Kraven's Last Stand) debuts as series writer. He will take Conan to the magical city in the clouds, Mreead-Zza; return fan-favorites Jenna and Murilo to the supporting cast; and team with John Buscema on a set of stories pitting Conan against Eilaynia, Princess of Mist. Then, Marvel legend Gil Kane takes the artistic reins for an extended run featuring "The Creation Quest" saga, while writer Bruce Jones (Incredible Hulk) mixes a blend of humor and horror. Plus: A story illustrated by titans John Buscema and Neal Adams, a pair of Annuals by Roy Thomas, and Thomas and Buscema's Conan of the Isles graphic novel, reprinted for the first time!

This volume Reprints: CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #116-149, CONAN THE

BARBARIAN ANNUAL (1973) #6-9, CONAN OF THE ISLES (1988), WHAT IF? (1977) #39.

REGULAR: GIL KANE – NOV240342

DIRECT MARKET: JOHN BUSCEMA – NOV240343

DEAD SPACE VOL.1

(W) Antony Johnston

(A) Ben Templesmith

Publisher: Titan Comics

SC, FC, 164pp, $17.99, On Sale March 12, 2025

For old and new fans, journey back into the horrific darkness of space as the mutated dead rise to feast on humanity, while the Church of Unitology plots the extinction of mankind… When P-SEC Sgt. Abraham Neumann encounters a reanimated corpse, he fights off wave after wave with one goal in mind: Survival. After the discovery of an Alien artefact prompts mysterious incidents to occur, the colony is shaken through psychological and vicious threats that break down their security. With the Church of Unitology slowly moving to awaken the Marker and push humanity to extinction.

The onslaught grows as a gruesome undertaking takes place.

The first volume of three books set in the world of the Dead Space video game franchise.

Dead Space is based on the critically acclaimed sci-fi survival horror franchise, familiar to fans across the globe, and explores it's complex and captivating lore in a new and exciting way.

COVER Order code: NOV240358

HUGE DETECTIVE TP

(W) Adam Rose

(A) Magenta King

Publisher: Titan Comics

SC, FC, 128pp, $19.99, On Sale July 30, 2025

Something huge is coming!

When A STRING OF MURDERS and disappearances sweep the UNITED STATES, a human and a giant WITH SIZABLE DETECTIVE SKILLS are on the case!

Perfect for fans of hard-boiled detective stories with a genre twist.

Collects Huge Detective #1-5.

COVER: DIEGO YAPUR – NOV240359

PEANUTS: SNOOPY AND THE RED BARON

(W/A) Charles M. Schulz

Publisher: Titan Comics

SC, B&W, 64pp, $9.99, On Sale April 16, 2025

Continuing Titan's much lauded and best-selling series with the 18th facsimile edition of the classic paperbacks, offering the original book exactly as it first appeared back in 1966.

There's never been a war book like this one!

How could there be? There's never been a war hero like Snoopy. With verve, dash, courage FLYING ACE SNOOPY hurls his famous Sopwith Camel into the sky to challenge the infamous RED BARON in his infamous Fokker Triplane.

Order code: NOV240363

FAREWELL, MY ODIN VOL.1

(W/A) Chihiro Yoshioka

Publisher: Titan Manga

SC, B&W, 208pp, $12.99, On Sale February 26, 2025

Unleash the wrath of the "War-Wolf" – epic battles between mighty warriors in a bygone era.

Farewell, My Odin intricately weaves the story of Luke, who faces hardships from birth but overcomes the suffering he endures to become one of the most feared and powerful warriors in the land.

Follow Luke's transformation from an innocent boy to the fearsome "War-Wolf" Odin, driven by a thirst for revenge against a ruthless opposition.

SWORD OF THE TITANS VOL. 1

(W/A) KISHIDASHIKI

Publisher: Titan Manga

SC, B&W, 208pp, $12.99, On Sale February 12, 2025

THE DEBUT MANGA FROM KISHIDASHIKI

A sweeping quest through a magical land, full of monstrous creatures and noble gods!

In a time when gods and humans live and fight together, the young boy Tsuchimaru was helpless – a mere child in the face of those mighty struggles. That is until a mysterious wandering artisan came with a sword they had forged and gifted it to the child, enabling him to take up arms in the titanic conflict!

WORKING FOR GOD IN A GODLESS WORLD VOL. 2

(W) Aoi Akashiro

(A) Sonsho Hangetsuban

Publisher: Titan Manga

SC, B&W, 192pp, $12.99, On Sale February 19, 2025

ANIME ADAPTION NOW ON CRUNCHYROLL!

The adventure intensifies as Yukito and Mitama face a painful betrayal that leads to the emergence of powerful adversaries.

From the writer behind Classroom of the Elite and Tokyo Mirage.

Their struggle to protect their newfound home and the death-fearing villagers escalates into a gripping battle against an Archon, that tests their strength and resolve.

COVER: Sonsho Hangetsuban – NOV240362

STAR WARS INSIDER PRESENTS THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EDITION

Publisher: Titan Magazines

HC, FC, 96pp, $19.99, On Sale October 30, 2024, Order Code AUG247288

Celebrate 25 years of Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace with this hardcover souvenir tribute to this classic movie! Using vintage material from Star Wars Insider including interviews with George Lucas, Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, and the cast and crew of the movie.

STAR WARS INSIDER PRESENTS THE ORIGINAL TRILOGY BOX SET

Publisher: Titan Magazines

BX/HC, FC, 384pp, $69.99, On Sale November 6, 2024, Order Code AUG247289

A deluxe, fully illustrated look at the creation of the original Star Wars trilogy: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi.

This collection of hardcover editions features a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the original Star Wars trilogy: from early script ideas, concept art and costume designs through to filming and their eventual theatrical releases.

Lavishly illustrated with rarely seen photography and art from the Lucasfilm Archives, this must-have set also includes vintage interviews with stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and more.

ALIEN: SEVENTH CIRCLE

(W) Phillippa Ballantine, Clara Carija

Publisher: Titan Books

SC, 416pp, $18.99, On Sale January 8, 2025

As human colonies are obliterated by the dark pathogen and hideous monstrosities proliferate, a family of scavengers find an amnesiac who may hold the secrets to the forces tearing apart the galaxy.

Discover the whereabouts of Zula Hendricks and her elite squad known as the Jackals, unknown since the conclusion of Inferno's Fall.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE SHIELD OF SAM WILSON

(W) Jesse J. Holland; Author Gar Anthony Haywood,

Sheree Renée Thomas, M. Kyoko, Maurice Broaddus

Publisher: Titan Books

HC, 304pp, $27.99, On Sale January 15, 2025

The new Captain America has a big shield to carry. Is he up to the task? In these short stories inspired by the Marvel comic book universe, Sam Wilson takes up the shield and proves his mettle.

Sam Wilson has a heavy shield to lift as the new Captain America. Read an action-packed anthology about Sam Wilson. Inspired by the Marvel comic book universe, the stories will see Sam prove he is ready to carry the shield as he faces Skrulls, Sabretooth, Kingpin, and other infamous villains.

MARVEL STUDIOS' THE INFINITY SAGA – AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON – THE ART OF THE MOVIE

(W) Jacob Johnston

Publisher: Titan Books

HC, FC, 336pp, $40, On Sale January 22, 2025

The official art book for the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron, the 10th title reissue of the 24-book Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga series published as a resized matching set.

This lavishly illustrated coffee table book takes readers behind the scenes of the global blockbuster. Go around the world with the Avengers in page after page of stunning concept and production artwork and discover set photography and commentary from cast and crew.

