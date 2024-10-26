Mike Baron's Border Patrol Punisher in Antarctic January 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Politics | Tagged: mike baron, punisher

Mike Baron's Border Patrol Punisher, Private American, shooting up the US Southern border in Antarctic Press' January 2025 solicits

Antarctic Press launches a new series in their January 2025 solicits and solicitation written by Badger creator and Punisher author Mike Baron and Richard Bonk. Private American , a vigilante shooting immigrants on the southern border of the USA. As it says, "One man versus the tide of terror striking from the south!" and "the situation at the US/Mexico border spiralling out of control, leaving Border Patrol agents overwhelmed and powerless, a lone vigilante takes on the drug smugglers, gun runners, and sex traffickers!" It's American election season, isn't it? Thought so. I expect this fit well into the zeitgeist come January's inauguration.

PRIVATE AMERICAN #1 (OF 3) CVR A RICHARD BONK

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV241323

NOV241324 – PRIVATE AMERICAN #1 (OF 3) CVR B STEVE RUDE

(W) Mike Baron (A / CA) Rich Bonk

ONE MAN VERSUS THE TIDE OF TERROR STRIKING FROM THE SOUTH!

NEW PATRIOTIC FERVOR FROM PUNISHER VETERAN MIKE BARON!

With the situation at the US/Mexico border spiraling out of control, leaving Border Patrol agents overwhelmed and powerless, a lone vigilante takes on the drug smugglers, gun runners, and sex traffickers! Eisner-winning comic book writer Mike Baron (Punisher, Nexus, Flash) and veteran comics illustrator Richard Bonk (Superman, Teen Titans, Witchblade) combine The Punisher and a classic star-spangled Avenger for one of their most explosive action tales ever!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

SUPERHERO SKETCHBOOK ONESHOT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV241322

Looking to hone the skills needed to save the world from subpar stories of super-beings, but lack a suitably equipped Danger Drawing Room? Let your mutant artistic powers go wild in the vast, empty reaches of our blank sketchbook! Seek out your favorite mentor, train yourself, or find some Hero-er, Artist for Hire-until you feel ready to tackle the nemesis of all pros, the villain known as Deadline! You can be the best there is at what you do, even if what you do isn't very nice…yet.

MAKES A GREAT GIFT! START YOUR OWN HEROIC ADVENTURE!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

MANGA Z #23

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV241325

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Ismi Azmil Bikri

VIRTUAL AFFECTION MAY DESTROY REAL FRIENDSHIP!

A DESPERATE RAID TO PREVENT ELVEN BLOODSHED FOR CONQUEST!

"The Adventures of Lenifille" (Kazuaki Ishida), "VR XOXO" (Luis Torres, MitsuBlinger).

"The Adventures of Lenifille" (Kazuaki Ishida): Lenifille's party returns to Olcross Castle, hoping to stop King Lecter's sinister scheme to use the blood of captive elves to create a conquering force of monsters.

"VR XOXO" (Luis Torres, MitsuBlinger): Discovering Itsumi has hooked up with the A.I. character Eshima, Akari feels violently heartbroken and betrayed by her old childhood friend. Kiko and Shizuka grow more concerned for their increasingly erratic friend and seek her out at the arcade, hoping to help her before it's too late.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

SRP: 0

EXCITING COMICS #49

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV241326

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Nicholas Mueller, Bea Navarro

DEMON HUNTER VS. DEMON-HUNTER HUNTER!

BELLIGERENT BOVINES CAUSE UN-HERD-OF DAMAGE!

"Demon Hunter Raven" (Nicholas Mueller), "The Flock" (Scott Wilson, Gino Kasmyanto).

"Demon Hunter Raven" (Nicholas Mueller): The hunter has become the prey, and Raven must keep his guard up as a deadly assassin stalks his every move! Can he take them down before they strike? "The Flock" (Scott Wilson, Gino Kasmyanto): It's a Calgary-style cow-tastrophe as the Gooseman must save the city from a stampede of cattle rampaging downtown!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

SRP: 0

TOMORROW GIRL #10

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV241327

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ben Dunn

SUPERVERSE TITLE!

TRIPLE THE TEAM-UPS, TRIPLE THE TOMORROW GIRL, TRIPLE THE FUN!

AMERICAN MANGA SUPERHERO!

Rik Offenberger and Hique's bizarre villain The Cockroach proves tricky for Tomorrow Girl to apprehend, until a strange new hero comes to her aid: Sgt. Flag! Then Patricia Krmpotich and Tessa Rose pit our heroine of the hour against Yesteryear, a villain who can stop time! Plus a bonus Herbie story by Larry Guidry!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

FREAKIER THAN NORMAL #5

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV241328

(W) Francisco Balbuena (A) Maximo Montero (CA) Darwin Nunez

DIGITAL DREAMS VS. ANALOG REALITY!

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR!

"Food Wars"

The hit miniseries continues! Having had her wish for superpowers granted, Mia is captured and wakes up in a new world. Guided by a message from Yoyo, she must overcome challenges to return to her world, but this time, she will have the help of a new ally.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

TEETHER PARENTAL GUIDANCE #4 (OF 4)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV241329

(W) David Hutchinson (A) David Hutchinson

ANCIENT EVIL IN A YOUNG, INNOCENT GUISE!

IT HUNGERS FOR FLESH AND SOULS!

"In The Flesh"

Ivy Fuller is reunited with her missing daughter after five years. Soon, the girl's disturbing appetites make it clear she is not what she seems to be. Will Ivy reject this ravenous changeling, or will she do whatever it takes to feed this fantasy, no matter the cost?

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

LEAVE ON THE LIGHT TP

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV241330

(W) Bradley Golden, George Aguilar (A) Alex Sarabia, Stan Yak (CA) David Hutchinson

SERIAL KILLING JUMP STARTED FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE!

DESPERATE DETECTIVES VS. UNKILLABLE KILLER!

Collects Leave on the Light #1-3

Brace yourself for a shocker of a horror story! In a small town near New York, two detectives discover that The Butcher, a serial killer supposedly put to death years ago, is somehow claiming the lives of children via the city's electrical system. They know they must do something, but how do you defeat someone whom even the death penalty couldn't stop?

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

YOR HUNTER FROM THE FUTURE #4 (OF 4)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV241331

(W) Ray Collins (A) Juan Zanotto (CA) Ben Dunn

THE CLASSIC COMIC THAT INSPIRED THE CULT FILM! 50TH ANNIVERSARY! 1974 – 2024 FINAL ISSUE!

In the explosive conclusion to the comic book that inspired the cult classic movie, Yor and his companions battle for their lives in a futuristic city! Amidst all the familiar dinosaur-slaying and caveman battles, the rich narrative explores self-identity, religion, and the search for a true home, with art reminiscent of Marvel's Savage Sword of Conan and the best of Warren Magazines. Order now, or YOR going to regret it!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

JURASSIC PUNK T/S

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV241333

(A) David Hutchinson

Hold onto your butts-have we got a shirt for you! Chaos Theory never accounted for the splicing of ancient DNA with rebellious social trends, but Fashion finds a way. Don't suppress 65 million years of gut instinct, be a clever girl or boy and order one for yourself before they go extinct!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

