Street Fighter Prime #0 Launches In Udon's January 2025 Solicits

Udon Studios will be publishing Street Fighter Prime #0 as part of their January 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Boom Studios had quite a bit of success with Power Rangers Prime #0, and it seems that Udon Studios has decided they'd like a little of that. Which is why in January 2025, Udon Studios will be publishing Street Fighter Prime #0 as part of their January 2025 solicits and solicitations. And teasing a new group of villains known as Vortex… "new villains threaten the world warriors"…



STREET FIGHTER PRIME #0

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

NOV241896

(W) Matt Moylan (A) Udon (CA) Jeffrey Chamba Cruz

The next era of Street Fighter comics begins here! Zangief and Marisa make an ominous discovery in Italy! Brother-in-laws Guile and Ken come to blows! And Chun-li investigates the mysterious organization known as Vortex! Jump into UDON's 2025 comic line up with this special prelude issue!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

LITTLE MEGA MAN GN VOL 01

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

AUG247418

(W) Yuushi Kawata (A / CA) Yukito

The endless battle between Dr. Wily and Mega Man begins! In this wacky new take on the Blue Bomber's early days, our hero encounters "classic" robots such as… Platform Man! Nostra-Man-damus! Comfy Chair Man! Wait… why is Rush a real dog!? And is that… "Bad Box Art" Mega Man!? It's all-out zany adventures in LITTLE MEGA MAN! In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

Udon Entertainment Corp. is a Canadian art studio and publisher founded in 2000 by Erik Ko and Matt Moylan and is named after a Japanese noodle. Udon's first offering was the Street Fighter comic book series, launching in September 2003. They would add a Darkstalkers comic series to their line in November 2004. In July 2024, during San Diego Comic-Con, Udon and Capcom announced the license to produce new Mega Man comics for 2025.

