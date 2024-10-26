Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: john cassaday, kevin feige

Kevin Feige, Dan Buckley & CB Cebulski Pay Tribute to John Cassaday

Kevin Feige, Dan Buckley and C.B. Cebulski pay tribute to the late John Cassaday, who died last month, in Marvel Comics titles this week

John Cassaday died on the 9th of September, at the age of 52. Dynamite Entertainment and DC Comics both published tributes in their titles this month. This week, Marvel Comics does the same, with Kevin Feige, Dan Buckley and C.B. Cebulski.

"John's art made the most fantastical situations feel grounded and real. His work had a uniquely cinematic quality to it, and we strive to bring to the screen what he masterfully accomplished on the page: characters that, even as they're pulled into extraordinary situations, still seem human and believable. He was a wonderful artist and storyteller, collaborator and friend to so many of our people at Marvel – Kevin Feige PRESIDENT. MARVEL STUDIOS

"John is one of the defining creative voices of his generation, whose work will be celebrated for years to come. His artistic and design skills were unparalleled, and he moved into otherworldly when you took in his ability to tell a story visually. With all that being said, he was simply a great guy who enjoyed a great meal and a quiet conversation. I will miss John dearly. and I consider myself lucky to have been his friend.' – Dan Buckley PRESIDENT, MARVEL COMICS & FRANCHISE

"John approached his art in the same way he did everything in life: fearlessly. It's what made him so good at what he did. From the soft touch needed on certain lines, to the bold bravado of the shots he often chose. John made every page better by putting 100% of himself into every composition and character. His comics truly embody his spirit, and while he's left us far too early, his legacy will live forever in these stones that he loved telling," – C.B. Cebulski EDITOR IN CHIEF, MARVEL COMICS

John Cassaday is best known as the co-creator of Planetary with Warren Ellis, Desperadoes with Jeff Mariotte and I Am Legion with Fabien Nury. He was the artist on Astonishing X-Men with Joss Whedon, Captain America with John Ney Rieber and Jeph Loeb, Star Wars with Jason Aaron and was Art Director at Dynamite Entertainment. A memorial service for friends, colleagues, and family was held for him in New York earlier this month coinciding with the New York Comic Con.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!