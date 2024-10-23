Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: mon-el, Time Trapper

The Future Of Superman, With The Time Trapper And Mon-El (Spoilers)

Two ongoing Superman titles out today, Superman #19 and Action Comics #1072 and they seem to be more connected...

There are two ongoing Superman titles out today, Superman #19 and Action Comics #1072, and they seem to be more connected than we might have otherwise thought. They tease Superman's future and dig into his past.

The mystery of how Lois Lane got her new Superwoman powers which she has been sporting for the last few weeks…

…wasn't this answered at the end of Absolute Power #4? Or is this something new?

What Sinister Secret does The Time Trapper hold? Didn't he all just show us? He is Doomsday, and always was. Timey-wimey.

When will strike a future of horrors? Well that's the Legion Of Darkseid, seen smack in the middle of the DC All-In Special.

And good luck beating Doomsday,… they've been teasing him since the last time they ran such a tease. In fact, here are all the ones they have run so far…

While today's Action Comics adds a small blast from the past, bringing back Mon-El, the Daxamite, who Superman met before he had taken on that role.

A Silver Age story rewritten a number of times, but at one point after the Crisis Of Infinite Earths, the Time Trapper created a "pocket universe" with his encounter with Superboy taking place in it. During a battle with the Time Trapper, Mon-El dies during the Magic Wars, later revived by The Time Trapper later revives him, hoping to use his body to preserve his own existence, but Mon-El kills him to prevent the Trapper from manipulating historical events further, wiping out his history.

All reset by the New 52, of course, but a version of Mon-El was the field of the Legion of Super-Heroes, was present when Doctor Manhattan reversed the events of the New 52 and recently popped up in The New Golden Age, confronting the Justice Society of America over their decision to add Mordru to the team. Let's not forget that Time Trapper is responsible for the Legion's creation, having designed them to fight his enemy Mordru.

As all of this going to tie in? I mean, it is Joshua Williamson and Mark Waid writing so the odds are good… and the Time Trapper has been revealed to be a Controller, Glorith, Rokk Krinn, Lori Morning, and Superboy-Prime before, so why not Doomsday as well?

SUPERMAN #19 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE MANY DEATHS OF DOOMSDAY! Superman and Superwoman must deal with the return of the rampaging Doomsday and…wait…Superwoman?! After the events of Absolute Power, Lois Lane has new powers…but how long can they last?! And waiting in the shadows is one of Superman's greatest enemies…the Time Trapper. Jump on to a new exciting story arc that will shape the future of Superman!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024 ACTION COMICS #1072 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, Skylar Patridge (CA) Clayton Henry

The secret history of one of Superman's oldest friends, Mon-El, is revealed…and his deadly connection to Xa-Du, the Phantom King, leaves Superman speechless! The Man of Steel's mission into the corrupt heart of the Zone continues in the most shocking installment yet of the Action Comics weekly as the grand villain behind its peril stands poised to strike! Plus, Supergirl finds herself in pursuit of an assassin seeking justice of their own!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!