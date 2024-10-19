Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: NYCC, peach momoko

Fight Breaks Out At New York Comic Con Over Peach Momoko Spawn Cover

Fist Fight Breaks Out at New York Comic Con Over the Peach Momoko Spawn #357 Cover... did you get your copy?

Todd McFarlane posted the news from New York Comic Con an hour before the show opened, saying, "Only ONE MORE HOUR until the NYCC24 EXCLUSIVE Peach Momoko Spawn #357 is ON SALE! Head to SPECTRAL COMICS Booth #3838 at 10AM to get YOURS! Attendees Only. Tax Not Included. Be Safe and Enjoy. TODD."

Be safe? Well, yes, there's always a rush for Peach Momoko comic book covers at New York Comic Con, and 2024 was no different. I understand that the line was capped five minutes after the show opened, as people ran from the door to the booth, but as it became clearer that not everyone in the line would get a copy, a fistfight broke out closer to the booth between two people trying to get their copy. The exclusive variant covers of choice was being sold for $40, or $60, signed by Todd McFarlane. It turns out that was quite the bargain and clearly enough for people to come to blows over.

Some attendees who got to the line in time and avoided the fist fight flipped their Peace Momoko Spawn comic straight away. Copies are being successfully sold for $300 raw and CGC-graded copies for $500. Meanwhile, copies for this NYCC exclusive for Marvel Unlimited Plus member of Daredevil #14 featuring Jeff The Land Shark have sold for a far more reasonable $70 each. However, there were also issues for people trying to pick up copies. Lots of lines, but no fisticuffs.

While the Spawn #357 NYCC Retailer Exclusive Event giveaway from Wednesday has now sold a copy for $450. Not drawn by Peach Momoko, this one is by Todd McFarlane, who still brings the boys to the yard. Retailers are less likely to punch folk to get their copy, I guess.

It looks like it is worth reiterating that there is nothing worth coming to blows for on the show floor at New York Comic Con. Not even a Peace Momoko cover. Right, Ron Marz?

