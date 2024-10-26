Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: archie, Mr. Justice

Archie Is Still Mr Justice in Archie Comics January 2025 Solicits

Amanda Diebert and Brent Schoonover's Mr Justice keeps Archie in the spandex going in Archie Comics' January 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Archie's adventure in spandex continues in Mr Justice, with captivating storyline twists and superhero antics.

Amanda Diebert and Brent Schoonover unveil Archie Is Mr Justice #2, releasing January 15, 2025.

Murder Hornet crashes a flower show, bringing superhero chaos to Riverdale in Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #357.

Valentine's Day gets the Archie treatment with romantic hijinks and fun in World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #147.

ARCHIE IS MR JUSTICE #2 (OF 4) CVR A REIKO MURAKAMI

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

NOV240972

NOV240973 – ARCHIE IS MR JUSTICE #2 (OF 4) CVR B JAMAL IGLE

NOV240974 – ARCHIE IS MR JUSTICE #2 (OF 4) CVR C MATT TALBOT

(W) Amanda Diebert (A) Brent Schoonover (CA) Reiko Murakami

BRAND NEW 4-PART ARCHIE PREMIUM EVENT LIMITED SERIES!

Mr. Justice's heroic deeds have started to catch attention-for better or for worse! But when he gets entangled with Veronica Lodge, the daughter of the man who's turning their hometown upside-down, he'll have to choose between his head and his heart. Meanwhile, Veronica's got a few tricks up her own sleeve. It looks like Mr. Justice might not be the only superhero in Riverdale…

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #357

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

NOV240975

(W) Various, Dan Parent (A) VARIOUS (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY: "Now That STINGS!" There's an indoor flower show taking place in a huge greenhouse in Riverdale. But things are about to get buzzing when a madman known as the Murder Hornet crashes the event! It's up to Pureheart and The Fly to save the day!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #331

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

NOV240976

(W) VARIOUS, Dan Parent (A) Various (CA) Bill Golliher (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! Dilton has secured a pollinator device in a secret basement in the Lodge mansion. But when the mad Murder Hornet uses a clever disguise to break in and steal it, Fly Girl, SuperTeen, and a whole slew of costumed superheroes are on the scene!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #147

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

NOV240977

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent

You'll fall in love with this digest celebrating the most romantic time of the year-Valentine's Day! From heartwarming hijinks to dating dilemmas and everything in between, Archie, Betty, Veronica, and all their friends in Riverdale are sure to get in on the excitement of the season!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO DIGEST #22 VALENTINES SPECIAL

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

NOV240978

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent

Not sure what to get your valentine? Archie's got you covere! Delight your sweetheart with this showcase of the best and most heart-wearming stories, puzzles, and fashion pages all featuring, hearts, candies, romance, dating, and love-like only Archie can!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

