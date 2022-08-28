Ethan M. Aldridge's Gets A New Graphic Novel, The Lady's Favor

The Lady's Favor by Ethan M. Aldridge is a new middle-grade fantasy graphic novel about a girl growing up in a quiet valley town who longs to become a great astronomer and attracts the attention of a strange and mysterious being who lives in the surrounding hills, known only as the Lady. She is soon drawn into the Lady's world of magic and danger; but when she meets a new girl who shares her academic ambitions, the Lady's magic turns terrifying.

Ethan M. Aldridge is a creator of the fantasy graphic novel Estranged, a Junior Library Guild selection, Indie Bestseller, and YALSA Great Graphic Novel For Teens, and its follow-up The Changeling King, as well as the Legend Of Brightblade graphic novels. On social media, they tweeted "I'm excited to announce my next graphic novel! THE LADY'S FAVOR is a dark fairy tale and queer romance, full of stargazing, strange magic, and dangerous bargains. I'm so excited to be working again with @CapChapReads and the team at @QuillTreeBooks and @HarperChildrens (who I worked with on Brightblade). I can't wait for you all the meet our hero Agatha, and the charming and dangerous Lady of the hills" adding "If I had to pick a subgenre for it, I'd say The Lady's Favor is a dark fairy tale, though there are elements of romance, horror, and magical realism to it. – And yes, as with all my previous graphic novels, The Lady's Favor will be hand-painted with ink and watercolor!"

Ethan M. Aldridge also posted their ten-page pitch for the book on their Patreon. That's a clever idea, more graphic novel creators should do this. Karen Chaplin at Quill Tree has bought North American rights to The Lady's Favor and publication is set for the summer of 2024. Ethan Aldridge's agent Stephen Barbara at InkWell Management negotiated the deal.

Quill Tree Books is an imprint of HarperCollins Children's Books that launched in fall 2020, with picture books by Michael Chabon and Neil Gaiman, a graphic novel by Jerry Craft, a middle-grade novel by Saadia Faruqi, and YA novels by Z Brewer, Jessie Ann Foley, Anica Mrose Rissi, Neal Shusterman, and Nina Varela. Since then, they also signed up Kathleen Gros' Anne and Carousel Summer graphic novels. HarperCollins Publishers LLC is one of the world's largest publishing companies and is one of the Big Five English-language publishing companies, alongside Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, Hachette, and Macmillan. The company is headquartered in New York City and is a subsidiary of News Corp. The name is a combination of several publishing firm names: Harper & Row, an American publishing company acquired in 1987—whose own name was the result of an earlier merger of Harper & Brothers (founded in 1817) and Row, Peterson & Company—together with UK publishing company William Collins, Sons (founded in 1819), acquired in 1989.