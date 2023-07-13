Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: A Haunted Girl, Syzergy

Ethan & Naomi Sacks and Marco Lorenzana's A Haunted Girl From Image

A Haunted Girl is a new four-issue comic by father-daughter team of Ethan Sacks and Naomi Sacks, and Marco Lorenzana, from Image Comics.

A Haunted Girl is a new four-issue comic book series co-written by the father-daughter team of Ethan Sacks and Naomi Sacks, with art by Marco Lorenzana, described as a "paranormal thriller" that "channels terrors both otherworldly as well as the real-life terror that comes with struggles of anxiety and depression." And launching from Image Comics and Chris Ryall and Ashley Wood's Syzygy imprint in October.

"In A Haunted Girl, readers meet Cleo, a 16-year-old adopted Japanese-American whose anxiety and depression drives her to suicidal thoughts, is fresh out of the hospital and trying unsuccessfully to reintegrate back into her old life. What she doesn't know is that her real struggles are just beginning as she finds herself encountering an increasingly terrifying succession of ghosts. Is she losing her grip on reality… or is the explanation much, much worse?"

"Four years ago, while my daughter was hospitalized, I came up with the idea of a story about a girl who's battling depression and finds out she's the sole hope to save the world," said Ethan Sacks. "That she would find a way to endure and to save everyone she loves. It was meant to be uplifting and cathartic. Now four years later, my daughter is in a place where she could help write that story. To inspire others going through similar struggles. As a father, I'm proud. As a comic book writer, I'm inspired. As a human being, I'm moved."

"I've always loved writing. And with A Haunted Girl there was a chance for me to work on a story that is very personal," said Naomi Sacks. "Cleo, the main character, goes through a lot of the same struggles that I did and feels hopeless at many times as I did. But that she perseveres is inspirational to me, too."

Joe Quesada and Richard Isanove provide the primary cover, with variants by Fico Ossio, Ryusei Yamada, and a virgin, B&W variant by Quesada, too. A Haunted Girl #1 will be published on Wednesday, the 11th of October.

