Eve Online Digital Comics Coming to Hardcover in November

Dark Horse Comics has announced plans to publish a hardcover collection of Eve Online: Capsuleer Chronicles, collecting four digital comics based on the popular online video game. The digital comics are written by Sam Maggs and Melissa Gray, with art by Kieran McKeown, Dexter Vines, and Sebastian Cheng. The collected edition will hit comic book stores on November 23rd and bookstores on December 6th, retailing for $24.99.

Eve Online is an MMORPG published by CCP Games. The game, set 21,000 years in the future, has been operating since 2003 and allows players to explore a single shared universe. Eve Online has somewhere in the realm of 300,000 to 400,000 monthly players.

DARK HORSE BOOKS PRESENTS 'EVE ONLINE: CAPSULEER CHRONICLES' The Official Comic Collection of 'EVE Online' the Massively Popular Online Role-Playing Game MILWAUKIE, Ore., (May 6, 2022)—Dark Horse Books is pleased to announce EVE Online: Capsuleer Chronicles, based on the online multiplayer role-playing game, EVE Online. This hardcover will collect all four digital comics written by Sam Maggs (The Fangirl's Guide to the Galaxy, Marvel Action: Captain Marvel) and Melissa Grey, penciled by Kieran McKeown (Crime Syndicate, DC Crimes of Passion), inked by Dexter Vines, colored by Sebastian Cheng, lettered by Nate Piekos, with cover art created by Jeremy Wilson. A new threat has come to the New Eden star cluster, an ancient and ruthless civilization, demanding all factions either submit to conversion or die. Despite their differences in loyalties, four capsuleers battle tooth and nail to save each other and all of New Eden, hoping to buy just enough time for reinforcements to arrive. This isn't just a book about epic space battles, exploding starships and an apocalyptic invasion. It's about the people who are brave enough to keep fighting when they are outgunned, who pick themselves up every time they get knocked down, and are willing to sacrifice their lives to protect everything they love. The EVE Online: Capsuleer Chronicles hardcover will be available at comic stores Novemeber 23, 2022 and in bookstores December 6, 2022. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. EVE Online: Capsuleer Chronicles will retail for $24.99.