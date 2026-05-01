Posted in: Peacock, Sky One, TV | Tagged: snl, SNL UK

SNL UK Taps Hannah Waddingham, Ncuti Gatwa to Host Final 2 Shows

SNL UK on May 9th brings Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and Myles Smith, while May 16th brings Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who) and Holly Humberstone.

Article Summary SNL UK reveals its final two Season 1 hosts: Hannah Waddingham on May 9 and Ncuti Gatwa on May 16.

Myles Smith joins Hannah Waddingham as musical guest, while Holly Humberstone closes out SNL UK with Gatwa.

With Aimee Lou Wood and Meek up first this weekend, SNL UK heads into its final stretch with strong momentum.

A recent SNL UK cold open spoofed Keir Starmer and Peter Mandelson in a biting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? parody.

After host Aimee Lou Wood and musical guest Meek take to the stage this weekend, SNL UK will only have two remaining shows left for its first season – and it is going on strong. Here's a look at who's on tap, announced earlier today: On May 9th, Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) hosts, with Myles Smith as the musical guest. And then, the first season wraps on May 16th, with Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who) as host and Holly Humberstone as the musical guest.

SNL UK Cold Open Takes on PM Keir Starmer, Peter Mandelson

After taking a well-deserved break last weekend, Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK returned tonight with SNL UK host Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Big Mood) and musical guest Foo Fighters. Of course, a new show means a new cold open – and if you were betting on George Fouracres's UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer being in the spotlight once again, you would be right (and hopefully making a couple of bucks along the way. During this go-around, Starmer is a contestant on Who Wants to Remain a Millionaire?, hosted by "fake farmer and real a**hole" Jeremy Clarkson (Al Nash).

In the satirical take on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Clarkson hit Stermer with the following question: "Is it ever a good idea to give Peter Mandelson a job?" His possible answers were: "A: No; B: Of course, not; C: Not in a million years; D: Yes." Starmer has been called out – in some instances, calls for him to step down – and has found himself having to answer for choosing Peter Mandelson as the British ambassador to the U.S. Mandelson had a long-running friendship and social relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, with reports having surfaced over the past week that Mandelson was appointed ambassador despite red flags about his selection being raised.

Clearly befuddled about what the right choice should be, Starmer goes for the 50/50 play – reducing his choices to "C: Not in a million years, and D: Yes." Still stymied about what the right choice is, the prime minister calls a friend for help. Want to guess who that friend was? Yup, "pedophile adjacent Bond villain" Mandelson (Larry Dean), shown adorning a dressing gown with a "JE" monogram while bathed in red light. "Give me a job? I'd be careful if I were you," Mandelson warns Starmer. So, in the end, and with some serious prodding from Clarkson, Starmer makes his decision. We think you can figure out which Direction he went before SNL UK kicked off…

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