Everywhere In The Omniverse In Chains (Infinite Frontier #5 Spoilers)

"Man is born free and everywhere he is in chains" is the opening sentence of Jean-Jacques Rousseau's The Social Contract of 1762 and summarises his entire philosophy. It followed his Discourse on the Origin and Basis of Inequality Among Men, about how civilisation increased inequality, dependency, violence, and unhappiness, gives way to the "right of the strongest", where inequality destroys happiness and freedom. And ends in war. The Social Contract was an attempt to offer a solution, maintaining a person's individual freedom as part of society, known as the general will, a seeming contradiction. So, yes, I have been reading Infinite Frontier #5 today, in a world where everyone is pig sick of the Multiverse.

With Psycho-Pirate blaming The Flash for the Multiversal awareness in the first place.

And where in order to fix this, to "preserve the general will" if you wish, then all of reality needs to be chained up, under Darkseid's command. Removing freedom of movement, if you are on the Brexit axis.

Of course, that may also have dire unforeseen (or foreseen) consequences as well. Especially for one Roy Harper, back from the dead but only clinging on, and his entire unfortunate history for public display… everything except the dead cat.

And now subject to those self-same chains, and a new sobriquet as well.

Omega Lantern for Earth-Omega with Darkseid in control or all interdimensional borders? Every dimension in chains… thankfully someone is very good with those.

INFINITE FRONTIER #5 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico, Paul Pelletier, Jesus Merino (CA) Mitch Gerads

Roy Harper finds himself forced to do things on his own. He's been through a lot since he was Green Arrow's sidekick, and usually, the only person he can count on is himself. Hence, he's hiding the fact that he's back from the dead from his old friends. He comes across Jade, who has also been stranded by herself—can he help her while letting her help him? Because neither of them can handle Darkseid all by their lonesome. Meanwhile, Barry Allen sends out a call: it's time for all the heroes exploring the Infinite Frontier to come to the Omega Planet! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/31/2021