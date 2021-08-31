President Superman Still Protects DC Comics' Chain-Breaking Trademark

In 1941, DC Comics registered a trademark for the image of Superman breaking chains from the back cover of Superman #1. Bleeding Cool has a scan of that registration document.

Today's Infinite Frontier #5 repeats that image for President Superman, the Calvin Ellis version of the Last Son of Krypton who is also President of the USA in his reality.

But it is a Superman image that has constantly been repeated over the decades, partially for nostalgic reference, but also to preserve that trademarked image for eighty years. Here are just a few.

It is an image of strength, it is an image of gaining freedom, it is an image of rejecting slavery. Karl Marx wrote "Let the ruling classes tremble at a Communistic revolution. The proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains. They have a world to win. Working men of all countries, unite!" which has been reduced to "Workers of the world unite, you have nothing to lose but your chains!" and was a subtle nod to Marxism by Superman creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Schuster, whose original Superman was a lot more left-leaning than modern commentators would probably be comfortable with. And for Superman, that image has been repeatedly trademarked and defended by the corporate overlords who once left Siegel and Shuster penniless. Infinite Frontier #5 is published by DC Comics today.

INFINITE FRONTIER #5 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico, Paul Pelletier, Jesus Merino (CA) Mitch Gerads

Roy Harper finds himself forced to do things on his own. He's been through a lot since he was Green Arrow's sidekick, and usually, the only person he can count on is himself. Hence, he's hiding the fact that he's back from the dead from his old friends. He comes across Jade, who has also been stranded by herself—can he help her while letting her help him? Because neither of them can handle Darkseid all by their lonesome. Meanwhile, Barry Allen sends out a call: it's time for all the heroes exploring the Infinite Frontier to come to the Omega Planet! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/31/2021