Infinite Frontier #5 Preview: Psycho Pirate Was Right!

Infinite Frontier #5 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and yes, it is a little bit ironic that a preview for a super-mega-crossover event comic would devote so much space to a speech by Psycho Pirate criticizing super-mega-crossover event comics just two issues before it's about to launch into part two of a three-part super-mega-crossover event trilogy. But what is comics, after all, if not one gigantic paradox? Check out the preview below.
INFINITE FRONTIER #5 (OF 6)
DC Comics
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico, Paul Pelletier, Jesus Merino (CA) Mitch Gerads
Roy Harper finds himself forced to do things on his own. He's been through a lot since he was Green Arrow's sidekick, and usually, the only person he can count on is himself. Hence, he's hiding the fact that he's back from the dead from his old friends. He comes across Jade, who has also been stranded by herself—can he help her while letting her help him? Because neither of them can handle Darkseid all by their lonesome. Meanwhile, Barry Allen sends out a call: it's time for all the heroes exploring the Infinite Frontier to come to the Omega Planet!
In Shops: 8/31/2021
SRP: $4.99
