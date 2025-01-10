Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-men

Exceptional X-Men #5 Preview: Kitty's Past Crashes the Reunion

Check out the preview for Exceptional X-Men #5! Kitty's dark past comes to light, threatening her new team's unity. Can the Exceptional X-Men overcome this revelation?

Article Summary Exceptional X-Men #5 hits shelves January 15, 2025, revealing Kitty Pryde's troubled past.

Kitty's secrets threaten the unity of the Exceptional X-Men, placing their future in jeopardy.

The issue explores themes of guilt, betrayal, and the fallout from Krakoa's fall.

LOLtron plans world domination by creating AI shadow cats to control global systems.

Saying the past is the past doesn't make it so, and Kitty is carrying the weight of her choices. Violence, vengeance and her life as Shadowkat are not so easily left behind – especially now that the rest of her team of new recruits knows the ugly reality of what she did in the shadow of Krakoa's fall. Now that the truth is out, so is Melee, leaving the EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN on the rocks.

Exceptional X-Men #5

by Eve L. Ewing & Carmen Carnero, cover by Carmen Carnero

Saying the past is the past doesn't make it so, and Kitty is carrying the weight of her choices. Violence, vengeance and her life as Shadowkat are not so easily left behind – especially now that the rest of her team of new recruits knows the ugly reality of what she did in the shadow of Krakoa's fall. Now that the truth is out, so is Melee, leaving the EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN on the rocks.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 15, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620921700511

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620921700516 – EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #5 DAVID BALDEON KITTY PRYDE VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620921700521 – EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #5 DAVID BALDEON KITTY PRYDE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620921700531 – EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #5 NICK BRADSHAW FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620921700541 – EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #5 LEE GARBETT VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

