Exorcism at 1500 Penn #1 Preview: White House or Fright House?

Exorcism at 1500 Penn #1 hits stores this week, bringing supernatural horror to the White House. Can the first female president battle demons and political tensions?

Article Summary Exorcism at 1500 Penn #1 enters stores Oct. 16, blending politics and supernatural horror in a thrilling new comic.

First female president, Kelly Doyle, juggles political tension and demonic forces in the White House.

From Hannah Rose May & Vanesa Del Rey, the series promises chills for mature readers with gripping artwork.

Kelly Doyle has just been elected the first woman president of the United States of America, and boiling political tension could spill over at any second. Having to balance being a mother to two teenagers and navigating the shifting media landscape, all while preventing World War III, has Kelly spread thin, but she could never predict that the nation's hallowed halls would soon become a demonic battleground for good versus evil.

Exorcism at 1500 Penn #1

by Hannah Rose May & Vanesa Del Rey, cover by Vanesa Del Rey

This October, IDW debuts a chilling new four-issue original supernatural horror series perfect for fans of the Nice House on the Lake and the Haunting of Hill House.From the pen of rising comics writer Hannah Rose May (Rogues' Gallery) and acclaimed artist Vanesa Del Rey (Scarlet Witch).Kelly Doyle has just been elected the first woman president of the United States of America, and boiling political tension could spill over at any second. Having to balance being a mother to two teenagers and navigating the shifting media landscape, all while preventing World War III, has Kelly spread thin, but she could never predict that the nation's hallowed halls would soon become a demonic battleground for good versus evil.

IDW Publishing

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.1"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.3 cm) | 4 oz (108 g) | 120 per carton

On sale Oct 16, 2024 | 52 Pages | 82771403341000141

Mature

$12.99

Variants:

82771403341000111 – The Exorcism at 1600 Penn #1 Cover A (Del Rey) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403341000121 – The Exorcism at 1600 Penn #1 Variant B (Jock) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403341000131 – The Exorcism at 1600 Penn #1 Variant RI (10) (Hans) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

