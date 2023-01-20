Exorcists Never Die in Mad Cave April 2023 Solicits Steve Orlando and Sebastian Piriz bring their new comic book series Exorcists Never Die to Mad Cave Studios for their April 2023 solicits.

Steve Orlando and Sebastian Piriz bring their new comic book series Exorcists Never Die to Mad Cave Studios for their April 2023 solicits and solicitations, below, along with plenty of Nottingham tales.

EXORCISTS NEVER DIE #1 (OF 6) CVR A PIRIZ

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB231572

FEB231573 – EXORCISTS NEVER DIE #1 (OF 6) CVR B PAUL FRY – 4.99

(W) Steve Orlando (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

Syd Miller and Ellen Blair are the world's two premier combat exorcists. The only problem? After a nuclear breakup years ago, they can't stand each other. But when the biggest soul auction in history kicks off beneath Los Angeles, Syd and Ellen have no choice but to come together to raid the HELLSCRAPER, an infernal tower going straight down into the Earth. With thousands of souls on the line, Syd and Ellen must fight their way to the bottom or die trying.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HUNT KILL REPEAT #2

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB231574

(W) Mark London (A) Francesco Archidiacono, Marc Deering (CA) Ryan Kincaid

It's Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in this all-new, action packed series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun).

After being held captive and unconscious for a decade, Artemis has escaped thanks to a little help from an old friend. Now, her sister Aphrodite is hot on her trail as Zeus has ordered his other children to take out their sister before she gets revenge for taking away everything she ever loved.

Hunt. Kill. Repeat. is an all-new original series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun) with art by the dynamic Francesco Archidiacono, colors by all-star Lee Loughridge (Deadly Class, The Good Asian) and covers by the stellar Ryan Kincaid.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TALES FROM NOTTINGHAM #3 (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB231575

(W) Sabs Cooper (A) Federico Bertoni

In 1191, Maid Marian Fitzwalter must learn to fend for herself in a world that doesn't recognise her agency as danger, intrigue and betrayal swirl around her in the wake of Prince John's visit to Nottingham.

Never-before-seen mysteries confront Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, culminating in an investigation that will lead directly into the climactic events of Nottingham Vol. 3.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NATURES LABYRINTH #5 (OF 6) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB231576

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Bayleigh Underwood (CA) Filya Bratukhin

After the bloodbath of the last issue, it's a rush to the finish for the remaining contestants, as secrets are revealed and J. finally comes face to face with her worst nightmare…

Nature's Labyrinth is an all-new six issue mini-series from writer Zac Thompson (Yondu, The Brother of All Men, Undone by Blood) and Bayleigh Underwood (It Took Luke, The Sixth Borough).

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DAHLIA IN THE DARK #5 (OF 6) CVR A MILANA (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB231577

FEB231578 – DAHLIA IN THE DARK #5 (OF 6) CVR B SHEHAN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Joe Corallo (A / CA) Andrea Milana

The past has caught up to Donnie and Maya. With each new gunshot and revelation, they reluctantly recognize they can't keep running. In this penultimate action-packed issue, they're forced to confront themselves, their history, and others as the future of two worlds hangs in the balance.

Dahlia in the Dark is a fast-paced, action, fantasy thriller about family and hidden truths. Ringo award winner and Eisner nominated author Joe Corallo (She Said Destroy, Becstar, The Never Ending Party) joins rising star artist Andrea Milana for an all-original mini-series that will take readers on one wild ride!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99