Expanded Edition Of Alex Ross' Fantastic Four: Full Circle

Alex Ross' Fantastic Four: Full Circle was an original graphic novel from Abrams licensed from Marvel in 2022. But what's this for 2024?

Article Summary Expanded Edition of Alex Ross' Fantastic Four: Full Circle coming October 1, 2024.

New edition includes 272 pages of bonus material from Alex Ross.

Features Ross' process, proposal, sketches, and classic Marvel inspirations.

Listed at $59.99, a deluxe item primed for the holiday season.

Alex Ross' Fantastic Four: Full Circle was an original graphic novel published by Abrams and licensed from Marvel Comics. A 64-page painted volume published in 2022 in hardcover, it looks like it will be getting a new lease of life later this year. An Amazon search for the title reveals an "Untitled Circle Book" for the 1st of October 2024. And doing some reverse searching reveals the following listing, which seems to have been deleted from Amazon after leaking earlier:

Fantastic Four: Full Circle (Expanded Edition) by Alex Ross Hardcover An oversized, expanded edition of Fantastic Four: Full Circle—the award-winning national bestseller, named Graphic Novel of the Year by the National Cartoonist Society and the Washington Post—with commentary and unpublished preparatory material from Alex Ross. The critically acclaimed, award-winning national bestseller—the first original graphic novel on the Marvel Arts list—now in an oversized, deluxe expanded edition. This new edition has 272 additional pages of jaw-dropping bonus material from Ross (the original graphic novel was 64 pages), as he walks readers through his process and vision for the making of the book School Library Journal called a "pop art masterpiece." Showcasing early visual concepts through final art, Ross takes readers behind-the-scenes, revealing for the first time his proposal, thumbnails, sketches, inks, and color guides.. The book also includes commentary from Ross as well as reprints of the classic Marvel comic from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby that inspired Fantastic Four: Full Circle—Fantastic Four no. 51—and the subsequent run of covers from 2023 which Alex Ross created for Marvel Comics, featuring the Fantastic Four in costumes designed for Fantastic Four: Full Circle.

A hardcover massively-expanded version of the book over four times the original, and at a list price of $59.99 rather than $19.99. Well timed for Christmas?

