Extraordinary to Spawn Universe, Thank FOC It's 28th of May, 2021

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? Here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing today?

Titan Comics launches V.E Schwab and Enid Balam' s Extraordinary #1. Will anyone see this coming?

and s Extraordinary #1. Will anyone see this coming? Black Hammer Reborn #1 by Jeff Lemire and Caitlin Yarsky launches from Dark Horse, returnable for retailers who order ten or more.

and launches from Dark Horse, returnable for retailers who order ten or more. Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, and Peter Bergting 's Imogen Of The Wyrding Way one-shot is up.

and 's Imogen Of The Wyrding Way one-shot is up. Sonic The Hedgehog has its 30th anniversary, with 1:10 and 1:25 tiered covers.

The Adam Hughes/Chris Claremont Star Trek OGN Debt Of Honor is being reprinted in a magazine format.

Star Trek OGN Debt Of Honor is being reprinted in a magazine format. Spawn Universe #1 launches, expected to be Image Comics' biggest launch of the 21syt century. With a 1:50 Brett Booth cover above.

Vinyl #1 by Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard from Image Comics is returnable.

and from Image Comics is returnable. How did Fantastic Four: Life Story #2 do? #2 is up.

Heroes Reborn concludes with Heroes Return

Gamma Flight #1 launches from Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier and Lan Medina.

and Marvel launches their Marvel's Voices: Pride one-shot, including a 1:100 rainbow variant cover.

Wolverine, Way Of X and SWORD join the Hellfire Gala

And DC's FOC was yesterday. Hope you got your Infinite Frontier #1 orders in…

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.