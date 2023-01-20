Extreme Venomerse & The Death Of Venomverse at Marvel Comics Ryan North, Paulo Siqueira, Mirka Andolfo, Nico Leon and Leonardo Romero bring you an Extreme Venomverse in May, followed by its Death...

Extreme Venomverse is a new Venom series starting in May that promised "a new series starring Venom and the first appearances of all-new symbiote heroes and villains" for the 35th anniversary of Venom's first appearance and the upcoming Marvel event Summer Of Symbiotes. As Marvel has already teased, however, Extreme Venomverse will lead to the Death Of The Venomverse, something that you didn't even realise was a thing, let alone that it could die.

It looks like we will get to see parallel dimensional variants of Venom, how Venom looks, who they are a symbiote for, all manner of Venomverse changes are possible.

Launching in May, EXTREME VENOMVERSE will take fans to uncharted corners of the hive in brand-new stories by an all-star lineup of talent! In the same spirit as the recent hit series, Edge of Spider-Verse, this landmark new series will feature jaw-dropping turning points for iconic characters like Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock and see never-before-seen Venoms bear their fangs for the very first time! But this thrilling tour through the Marvel multiverse is headed towards an explosive destination and whether your favorite new symbiotes will survive this summertime saga remains to be seen… Here are the three titanic tales fans can expect in the debut issue: Comics superstars Ryan North and Paulo Siqueira put a fresh and exciting spin on a story you may be familiar with…starring Eddie Brock as…SPIDER-MAN?!

Rising star Mirka Andolfo shows you a side of the whole Brock family you NEVER thought you'd see!

And one of the best writer/artists in the industry today, Leonardo Romero, reimagines Venom as a Samurai! Face front, Venomaniacs, the Summer of Symbiotes is underway!

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #1 (OF 5)

Written RYAN NORTH, LEONARDO ROMERO AND MIRKA ANDOLFO

Art by PAULO SIQUEIRA, NICO LEON & LEONARDO ROMERO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 5/10

And here is all we have seen on the Summer Of Symbiotes so far…

"Sun's out, tongue's out! Spinning out of titles like Venom, Carnage, and Red Goblin comes a slew of new symbiotic stories. Get ready for the return of old faces, the debut of new symbiote heroes, and exciting shifts for iconic symbiote stars. It's a season of symbiote insanity!"