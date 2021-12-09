Fábio Moon & Gabriel Bá Join Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland

The Umbrella Academy and Daytripper's co-creators Fábio Moon and Gabriel Bá are joining Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland with a new mini-comic for Skottie Young Substack subscribers, today, for free. You pay nothing. And it may be the first of many creators invited to this world of cute destruction. "I Hate Gert!" is a six-page "descent into madness exploring some of the mythos' most quirky foes." And it will lead to the relaunch of I Hate Fairyland at Image Comics written by Skottie Young and drawn by Brett Parson with a new I Hate Fairyland for July 2022.

This chapter headlines just one of many guest-created comics in a new monthly series called The Unbelievable, Unfortunately Mostly Unreadable and Nearly Unpublishable Untold Tales of I Hate Fairyland—debuting exclusively for free on Young's Substack Newsletter, Stupid Fresh Mess. These stories further explore the comically inept, bloody journey of Gert—a young girl sucked into a world of eccentric fairy tale conventions building on the legacies of L. Frank Baum, C.S. Lewis, Lewis Carroll, and beyond. Upon failing to reach home over more than two decades, Gert (stuck in her 6-year-old body) wages a one-"child" war on her new home with a very, very large axe, aided by her exhausted bug guide, Larry. "After a few years away from Gert and the gang, I was starting to miss the energy of I HATE FAIRYLAND and the stories I could tell only in that universe," Young explains. "I thought it was time to bring it back, but not only continue Gert's ongoing saga, but also introduce short stories that fill in the many gaps in all the years she's been in Fairyland. So I decided to reach out to some of my awesome cartoonist pals and invite them to join in on the fun."

"Reading I HATE FAIRYLAND, I felt like the kid who grew up reading Sergio Aragonés' Groo and MAD Magazine's 'Spy vs. Spy' all over again," Moon explains. "Gert is just the perfect character to surprise the reader with absurd stories, and the ever-growing cast of supporting characters inspired us to imagine a story in this universe." "There was something about the 'everything goes' fantasy setting of the story that we felt we could explore creatively in our work in ways that we usually can't," Bá continues. "We could swap roles and combine roles while doing this—ink each other's pencils, or color each other's pages, have fun while doing it, and create a story that's the fusion of both our visual styles and different from everything we've done before."

"Fabio and Gabriel are two of my favorite people on the planet, outside of their insane amount of talent. Now, not only do I get to call them friends, but collaborators. It really is surreal to think these two geniuses jumped into my I HATE FAIRYLAND sandbox and started causing havoc. I'm the luckiest cartoonist in the world," Young says. The Unbelievable, Unfortunately Mostly Unreadable and Nearly Unpublishable Untold Tales of I Hate Fairyland, "I Hate Gert" will be available on the Stupid Fresh Mess Substack Newsletter on 12/9. The monthly subscription tier includes such rewards as digital art books, live stream access, art process videos, creator commentary, and access to giveaways and contests. The annual subscription tier include all monthly perks plus a physical copy of The Untold Tales of I Hate Fairyland, releasing in 2022.

The Unbelievable, Unfortunately Mostly Unreadable and Nearly Unpublishable Untold Tales of I Hate Fairyland, "I Hate Gert"

Writers/Artists: Fábio Moon and Gabriel Bá

Letterer: Nate Piekos

Editor: Joel Enos