The Fallout Of Warworld Across The DC Universe, Today (Spoilers)

Today, following up on the events of Superman: Warworld Apocalypse, sees the publication of Action Comics #1047 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, David Lapham and Will Conrad, which saw Superman returning to Earth and to Lois Lane. But everything else was left hanging.

Today's Action Comics #1047 fills in those gaps but also shows how the Warworld story will continue to affect… stuff.

Because it seems the actual Warworld turned up in orbit around the Earth.

Including The Authority, and a few WarWorldians as well including Orphan. Something not everyone is happy about.

While Superman reminds the world that he too is a refugee.

The Warworld may not be here long, but many of its people will be.

It brings to mind a little of the changes that the X-Men books have brought to the Marvel Universe with Krakoa and the terraforming of Mars as Arakko. Warworld may not be sticking around but its people might. And they bring other changes of their own.

Technology that all sorts of people might be interested in…

Orphan carries power from the breaching of the Source Wall, and Warworld developed Orphan Boxes for Mongul as powerful weapons and power sources.

With Lex Luthor finding a home for one of the Orphan Boxes.



Just as Superman tries to find homes for the orphans of Warworld.

And some wish to turn Earth itself into a Warworld. So, a new population with good guys and bad guys has just landed on Earth. How will they affect everyone else?

