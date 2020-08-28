Fanbase Press Hosts Hannibal Tabu in "Engaging With Comics Press"

This Sunday at 1 PM Pacific time, award-winning journalist, writer, and online gadfly Hannibal Tabu be the guest of the Eisner-nominated publisher Fanbase Press for their Creator Forum series. Tabu will give an hour-long presentation on "Engaging With Comics Press."

Fanbase Press wrote that "attendees will follow along as Tabu shares his experience and knowledge to help demystify how to find, engage with, and request media assistance from members of the comics industry press to help raise awareness for your project. Having worked as both a comics creator and a member of the comics industry press for various publishers and outlets, Tabu's knowledge and perspective with be invaluable to both seasoned and aspiring comics creators."

Los Angeles Herald-Dispatch, a community paper with a history that goes back through the sixties, for six years. He was a managing editor at Rap Pages in the 1990s and freelanced for Vibe, MTV Online, AOL, The Source, Black Enterprise, and more. You can hear his comics reviews and commentary Wednesday mornings on the iHeartRadio podcast . What specifically does he know about this topic? Well, aside from being the head comics reviewer at Bleeding Cool, Tabu was a columnist and reporter for Comic Book Resources from 2003 to 2019 , during the staff's Eisner-winning run under Jonah Weiland. Tabu covered the adaptation beat for CBR in a column called The Comic Reel, taking over from Rob Worley's Comics2Film. Likewise, he was the editor in chief of thea community paper with a history that goes back through the sixties, for six years. He was a managing editor atin the 1990s and freelanced forMTV Online, AOL,and more. You can hear his comics reviews and commentary Wednesday mornings on the iHeartRadio podcast Nerd-o-Rama with Mo and Tawala

Likewise, Hannibal has a long career in graphic design and website management, with clients as diverse as American Honda, Kaiser Permanente, Toyota Motor Sales, and the California Association of REALTORS. He's also done publicity work for Virgin Records and copywriting for Fishbrain LLC.

"There is a great benefit to be gained from paid advertising, sure," Tabu said of the presentation, "but cache lives forever, and smartly managing your brand and your product through PR efforts can have a great impact on your bottom line and benefit your SEO, pretty much forever. I always say, 'publicity is the mother of sensation.'"