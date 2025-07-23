Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Fantagraphics | Tagged:

Fantagraphics Brings Emil Ferris & Janice Shapiro To SDCC

Fantagraphics brings Emil Ferris to San Diego Comic-Con... is that going to be a little awkward?

Article Summary Fantagraphics spotlights Emil Ferris and Janice Shapiro as special guests at San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

Emil Ferris attends SDCC after past legal disputes with Fantagraphics over My Favorite Thing is Monsters Vol. 2.

Comprehensive schedule for Fantagraphics panels and signings featuring top creators all weekend.

Not-At-Comic-Con Sale offers 25% off nearly everything at Fantagraphics.com with code SDCC during the show.

I mean… that has to be a bit awkward, doesn't it? It was only the other year that Fantagraphics was suing Emil Ferris over the second volume of My Favorite Thing is Monsters, and they were both saying horrible things to each other in court. Fantagraphics won the case and got the rights to publish the second volume, which they eventually did. But now Fantagraphics PR is hitting with "we're so excited to be back at San Diego Comic-Con booth 1721, along with Special Guests Emil Ferris and Janice Shapiro!" I guess San Diego Comic-Con makes friends of us all. Emil Ferris is doing a panel as well, with Eric Reynolds rather than Gary Groth. And for those not at the show, they are doing a Not-At-Comic-Con Sale from tomorrow to Sunday, with 25% off just about everything, includes pre-orders, at Fantagraphics.com with the code SDCC. . Here's a look at their signing and panel schedule for the show.

Thursday, July 24th at 1:00 pm in Room 29AB: Comics Your Way: Can't create like everyone else? Great! Comics are for everyone and can be created in so many unique and wonderful styles. A variety of Comic-Con special guests, including ChrisCross, Emil Ferris, Todd Klein, Liniers, Jen Sorensen, and Bianca Xunise, discuss how they found their place in comics and how you can too! Moderated by TBD.

Can't create like everyone else? Great! Comics are for everyone and can be created in so many unique and wonderful styles. A variety of Comic-Con special guests, including ChrisCross, Emil Ferris, Todd Klein, Liniers, Jen Sorensen, and Bianca Xunise, discuss how they found their place in comics and how you can too! Moderated by TBD. Friday, July 25th at 11:30 am in Room 10: The Birth of Comics: How Anarchy and Innovation Led to the Comics of Today: Elements of modern comic strips, comic books, and graphic novels can be observed in the earliest efforts of early newspaper comic artists. Through the newly revised volume Society is Nix (Fantagraphics/Sunday Press), a panel of historians and artists look back at a time when there were no set rules or formats for comics. The early creators built on this freedom to establish a new artform, leading to the artistic and technological evolutions that followed. Peter Maresca (Sunday Press), Paul Karasik (Paul Auster's The New York Trilogy, How to Read Nancy), Peter Kuper (Insectopolis, Wish We Weren't Here), and Bruce Simon (Hoo-Hah Press) discuss the influence of the past on artists of the present, with a Q&A to follow.

Elements of modern comic strips, comic books, and graphic novels can be observed in the earliest efforts of early newspaper comic artists. Through the newly revised volume Society is Nix (Fantagraphics/Sunday Press), a panel of historians and artists look back at a time when there were no set rules or formats for comics. The early creators built on this freedom to establish a new artform, leading to the artistic and technological evolutions that followed. Peter Maresca (Sunday Press), Paul Karasik (Paul Auster's The New York Trilogy, How to Read Nancy), Peter Kuper (Insectopolis, Wish We Weren't Here), and Bruce Simon (Hoo-Hah Press) discuss the influence of the past on artists of the present, with a Q&A to follow. Friday, July 25th at 2:00 pm in Room 28DE: Comics Set In the 1990s: Six of your favorite cartoonists discuss everything '90s, from passing notes to pagers. With Raina Telgemeier (Smile), Julia Wertz (Impossible People), Jordan Morris (Youth Group), Thien Pham (Family Style), and Briana Loewinsohn (Raised By Ghosts).

Six of your favorite cartoonists discuss everything '90s, from passing notes to pagers. With Raina Telgemeier (Smile), Julia Wertz (Impossible People), Jordan Morris (Youth Group), Thien Pham (Family Style), and Briana Loewinsohn (Raised By Ghosts). Friday, July 25th at 3:00 pm in Room 28DE: Reconciling and Reckoning with the Past: Historical fiction and nonfiction comics can help us understand the past and current moments by shining a light on the fallout of World War II, the rise of fascism and communism, the challenges faced by the civil rights movement, or the work of a groundbreaking newspaper cartoonist. Emil Ferris (My Favorite Thing is Monsters), Mimi Pond (Do Admit: The Mitford Sisters and Me), Eddie Campbell (Kate Carew: America's First Great Woman Cartoonist), and Nate Powell (Save it For Later) speak to Meg Lemke (Publishers Weekly) about the laborious and enthralling process of bringing the past back to life for today's readers.

Historical fiction and nonfiction comics can help us understand the past and current moments by shining a light on the fallout of World War II, the rise of fascism and communism, the challenges faced by the civil rights movement, or the work of a groundbreaking newspaper cartoonist. Emil Ferris (My Favorite Thing is Monsters), Mimi Pond (Do Admit: The Mitford Sisters and Me), Eddie Campbell (Kate Carew: America's First Great Woman Cartoonist), and Nate Powell (Save it For Later) speak to Meg Lemke (Publishers Weekly) about the laborious and enthralling process of bringing the past back to life for today's readers. Friday, July 25th at 4:30 pm in Room 26AB: A Life Drawing: Jaime Hernandez in Conversation with Gary Groth: Jaime Hernandez (Life Drawing: A Love and Rockets Collection) has been crafting—along with his brother, Gilbert—"The Great American Comic Book" (as described in Los Angeles PBS station KCET's 2022 Emmy-Award nominated documentary about the Hernandez brothers) for over 40 years. Over the course of L&R's multi-decade run, its characters have aged in real time, lending these stories a depth and weight that few literary works achieve. Combining elements of fantasy, science fiction, and real-life drama, romance, adventure, and heartbreak, Love & Rockets is a true original. Jaime will discuss the groundbreaking series and his art with his editor Gary Groth (Fantagraphics).

Jaime Hernandez (Life Drawing: A Love and Rockets Collection) has been crafting—along with his brother, Gilbert—"The Great American Comic Book" (as described in Los Angeles PBS station KCET's 2022 Emmy-Award nominated documentary about the Hernandez brothers) for over 40 years. Over the course of L&R's multi-decade run, its characters have aged in real time, lending these stories a depth and weight that few literary works achieve. Combining elements of fantasy, science fiction, and real-life drama, romance, adventure, and heartbreak, Love & Rockets is a true original. Jaime will discuss the groundbreaking series and his art with his editor Gary Groth (Fantagraphics). Saturday, July 26th at 11:30 am in Room 10: How to Pitch Your Story for Comics, Graphic Novels, Film, and Animation: Sara Phoebe Miller (You Belong Here, editor for Boom and DC), Julia Wertz (Impossible People), Derek Kirk Kim (The Last Mermaid, Royals), Jordan Morris (Bubble, Youth Group, Teen Titans Go!), and Briana Loewinsohn (Raised By Ghosts) discuss everything you need to know to pitch your million-dollar idea for graphic novels, comics, animation, TV and film. Moderated by Thien Pham (Family Style).

Sara Phoebe Miller (You Belong Here, editor for Boom and DC), Julia Wertz (Impossible People), Derek Kirk Kim (The Last Mermaid, Royals), Jordan Morris (Bubble, Youth Group, Teen Titans Go!), and Briana Loewinsohn (Raised By Ghosts) discuss everything you need to know to pitch your million-dollar idea for graphic novels, comics, animation, TV and film. Moderated by Thien Pham (Family Style). Saturday, July 26th at 12:00 pm in Room 25ABC: Spotlight on Emil Ferris: As the author and artist of the acclaimed My Favorite Thing Is Monsters series—arguably one of the most extraordinary and astonishing graphic works in decades—Emil Ferris is recognized worldwide for her contributions to the comics canon. She'll be discussing her award-winning books, the importance of art and storytelling, and all things monstrous and horrific with her editor, Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics).

As the author and artist of the acclaimed My Favorite Thing Is Monsters series—arguably one of the most extraordinary and astonishing graphic works in decades—Emil Ferris is recognized worldwide for her contributions to the comics canon. She'll be discussing her award-winning books, the importance of art and storytelling, and all things monstrous and horrific with her editor, Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics). Saturday, July 26th at 3:00 pm in Room 29AB: See You in the Funny Papers: Humor And Social Critique in Comics: You'll have to laugh or you'll cry! John Pham (J & K), Walter Scott (The Wendy Award), Allison Conway (A Pillbug Story), and Nathan Gelgud (Reel Politik) discuss the ways humor can be used as a tool for valid social criticism, whether it's exposing the degradation of low-paying jobs, the ridiculousness of misogyny, or gently mocking generational divides, these comics (hilariously) challenge the status quo. Moderated by Meg Lemke (Publishers Weekly).

You'll have to laugh or you'll cry! John Pham (J & K), Walter Scott (The Wendy Award), Allison Conway (A Pillbug Story), and Nathan Gelgud (Reel Politik) discuss the ways humor can be used as a tool for valid social criticism, whether it's exposing the degradation of low-paying jobs, the ridiculousness of misogyny, or gently mocking generational divides, these comics (hilariously) challenge the status quo. Moderated by Meg Lemke (Publishers Weekly). Saturday, July 26th at 4:00 pm in Room 4: Spotlight on Janice Shapiro: With her debut graphic novel, Honoria: A Fortuitous Friendship, Janice Shapiro crafted a tale of friendship, grief, and growth that is both achingly sad and effortlessly funny. She'll be discussing her art, the Jazz Age, and what the past has to teach us about the present with her editor, Gary Groth (Fantagraphics).

With her debut graphic novel, Honoria: A Fortuitous Friendship, Janice Shapiro crafted a tale of friendship, grief, and growth that is both achingly sad and effortlessly funny. She'll be discussing her art, the Jazz Age, and what the past has to teach us about the present with her editor, Gary Groth (Fantagraphics). Sunday, July 27th at 12:00 pm in Room 24ABC: Horror at the Intersection of Genre: Comic-Con Special Guests Emil Ferris and Jonathan Maberry alongside authors Liz Kerin (First Light), Kiersten White (The House of Quiet), and Erika T. Wurth (The Haunting of Room 904) talk about some scary good books. These creators are pushing boundaries in horror writing, expanding the genre in terrifyingly fun ways. Moderated by Haydee Smith (writing instructor, UCSD).

Comic-Con Special Guests Emil Ferris and Jonathan Maberry alongside authors Liz Kerin (First Light), Kiersten White (The House of Quiet), and Erika T. Wurth (The Haunting of Room 904) talk about some scary good books. These creators are pushing boundaries in horror writing, expanding the genre in terrifyingly fun ways. Moderated by Haydee Smith (writing instructor, UCSD). Sunday, July 27th at 12:00 pm in Room 4: Truth in Comics Storytelling: Blurring the Line Between Fiction and Non-Fiction: Is anything ever purely made up? And is there such a thing as an undiluted truth? Comics creators—whose work diverges from each other in subject matter and style, but not in quality—will discuss how they treat the truth in their stories: how much they take from real life for their fiction and if they ever take artistic liberties with their nonfiction. Briana Loewinsohn (Raised By Ghosts), Janice Shapiro (Honoria: A Fortuitous Friendship), Caitlin Cass (Suffrage Song), and Thien Pham (Family Style: Memories of an American from Vietnam) discuss fact and fiction with moderator Tiffany Babb (The Comics Courier)!

Is anything ever purely made up? And is there such a thing as an undiluted truth? Comics creators—whose work diverges from each other in subject matter and style, but not in quality—will discuss how they treat the truth in their stories: how much they take from real life for their fiction and if they ever take artistic liberties with their nonfiction. Briana Loewinsohn (Raised By Ghosts), Janice Shapiro (Honoria: A Fortuitous Friendship), Caitlin Cass (Suffrage Song), and Thien Pham (Family Style: Memories of an American from Vietnam) discuss fact and fiction with moderator Tiffany Babb (The Comics Courier)! Sunday, July 27th at 1:00 pm in Room 32AB: Story of My Life: Autobiography in Graphic Novels: Generations of cartoonists discuss their innovative autobiographical comics, featuring underground comix legend Lee Marrs (Pudge, Girl Blimp) self-publishing pioneer Eddie Campbell (Alec), Craig Thompson and his industry-changing memoir Blankets, and graphic novelists Briana Loewinsohn (Raised By Ghosts) and Thien Pham (Family Style), who drew inspiration from childhood when crafting their own indelible memoirs. Moderated by Andrew Farago, curator of the Cartoon Art Museum.

Thursday, July 24th:

12:00-1:00 pm: Greg & Fake (Santos Sisters Vol. 1)

1:00-2:00 pm: Briana Loewinsohn (Raised By Ghosts)

2:00-3:00 pm: Janice Shapiro (Honoria: A Fortuitous Friendship) + Mathew Klickstein (Daisy Goes to the Moon)

5:00-6:00 pm: Caitlin McGurk (Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins) + Caitlin Cass (Suffrage Song)

12:00-1:00 pm: Greg & Fake (Santos Sisters Vol. 1) 1:00-2:00 pm: Briana Loewinsohn (Raised By Ghosts) 2:00-3:00 pm: Janice Shapiro (Honoria: A Fortuitous Friendship) + Mathew Klickstein (Daisy Goes to the Moon) 5:00-6:00 pm: Caitlin McGurk (Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins) + Caitlin Cass (Suffrage Song) Friday, July 25th:

10:00-11:00 am: Emil Ferris (My Favorite Thing is Monsters)

12:00-1:00 pm: Briana Loewinsohn (Raised By Ghosts) + Caitlin Cass (Suffrage Song)

1:00-2:00 pm: Daniel Clowes (Monica)

3:00-4:00 pm: Jaime Hernandez (Love and Rockets)

4:00-5:00 pm: Greg & Fake (Santos Sisters Vol. 1)

5:00-6:00 pm: Caitlin McGurk (Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins) + Janice Shapiro (Honoria: A Fortuitous Friendship)

10:00-11:00 am: Emil Ferris (My Favorite Thing is Monsters) 12:00-1:00 pm: Briana Loewinsohn (Raised By Ghosts) + Caitlin Cass (Suffrage Song) 1:00-2:00 pm: Daniel Clowes (Monica) 3:00-4:00 pm: Jaime Hernandez (Love and Rockets) 4:00-5:00 pm: Greg & Fake (Santos Sisters Vol. 1) 5:00-6:00 pm: Caitlin McGurk (Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins) + Janice Shapiro (Honoria: A Fortuitous Friendship) Saturday, July 26th:

11:00 am-12:00 pm: Mathew Klickstein (Daisy Goes to the Moon) + Paul Karasik (How to Read Nancy)

12:00-1:00 pm: BK Taylor (I Think He's Crazy!) + Eddie Campbell (Kate Carew: America's First Great Woman Cartoonist)

1:00-2:00 pm: Briana Loewinsohn (Raised By Ghosts) + Liniers (Macanudo: The Way of the Penguin)

2:00-3:00 pm: Emil Ferris (My Favorite Thing is Monsters)

4:00-5:00 pm: Caitlin McGurk (Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins) + John Pham (J & K)

5:00-6:00 pm: Janice Shapiro (Honoria: A Fortuitous Friendship) + Caitlin Cass (Suffrage Song)

11:00 am-12:00 pm: Mathew Klickstein (Daisy Goes to the Moon) + Paul Karasik (How to Read Nancy) 12:00-1:00 pm: BK Taylor (I Think He's Crazy!) + Eddie Campbell (Kate Carew: America's First Great Woman Cartoonist) 1:00-2:00 pm: Briana Loewinsohn (Raised By Ghosts) + Liniers (Macanudo: The Way of the Penguin) 2:00-3:00 pm: Emil Ferris (My Favorite Thing is Monsters) 4:00-5:00 pm: Caitlin McGurk (Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins) + John Pham (J & K) 5:00-6:00 pm: Janice Shapiro (Honoria: A Fortuitous Friendship) + Caitlin Cass (Suffrage Song) Sunday, July 27th:

12:00-1:00 pm: Mathew Klickstein (Daisy Goes to the Moon) + Eddie Campbell (Kate Carew: America's First Great Woman Cartoonist)

1:00-2:00 pm: Janice Shapiro (Honoria: A Fortuitous Friendship) + Caitlin Cass (Suffrage Song)

3:00-4:00 pm: Briana Loewinsohn (Raised By Ghosts)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!