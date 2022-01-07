Fantastic Four #39 Preview: Reed Richards, Family Failure

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. In Fantastic Four #39, in stores Wednesday from Marvel, Reed Richards fails not only as a father, but as a friend as well. Check out the preview below.

Fantastic Four #39

by Dan Slott & Francesco Manna, cover by Terry Dodson

A day of reckoning is coming for both the Marvel Universe and the Fantastic Four. But first Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman must survive a very personal family crisis. Guest-starring She-Hulk, the TVA, the Watcher and Nick Fury.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jan 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609036503911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960609036503921 – FANTASTIC FOUR 39 GOMEZ DEVIL'S REIGN VILLAIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609036503931 – FANTASTIC FOUR 39 SHAVRIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

