FCBD Preview: Gloomhaven Gets A One Shot For Free Comic Book Day

Free Comics Book Day (FCBD) will be held on Saturday, August the 14th in 2021, with up to fifty free comic books available to be picked up by customers and visitors to comic shops the world over. Bleeding Cool has a crystal ball-look at a number of the titles, three months ahead. Including an exclusive Gloomhaven spinoff comic, Hole In The Wall, from Source Point Press, to run alongside their current comic book series adaptation of the game.

FCBD 2021 GLOOMHAVEN HOLE IN THE WALL ONESHOT

SOURCE POINT PRESS

APR210040

(W) Travis Mcintire (A) Tyler Sowles (CA) Nolan Nasser

The City of Gloomhaven isn't "safe" at the best of times, but lately, more folks than usual seem to be disappearing. In a city paralyzed by an unknown menace, only one adventuring crew will do: The Jaws of the Lion! Based on the hit games, GLOOMHAVEN and JAWS OF THE LION from Cephalofair Games, comes a fantasy adventure with humor and heart. Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD), usually taking place on the first Saturday of May, is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to help bring new readers into independent comic book stores. Retailer Joe Field of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, California, brainstormed the event in his "Big Picture" column in the August 2001 issue of Comics & Games Retailer magazine. Free Comic Book Day started in 2002 and is coordinated by the industry's single large distributor, Diamond Comic Distributors. The event has spread to countries in Asia, Europe, and Australia.