FCBD Preview: The Smurfs Return In Comics Ahead Of Netflix Show

Free Comics Book Day (FCBD) will be held on Saturday, August the 14th in 2021, with up to fifty free comic books available to be picked up by customers and visitors to comic shops the world over. Bleeding Cool has a crystal ball-look at a number of the titles, three months ahead. And from Papercutz that means – the Smurfs. Uncancellable it seems. And coming to Netflix.

FCBD 2021 SMURFS TALES

PAPERCUTZ

APR210036

(W) Peyo (A/CA) Peyo

The Smurfs are back! To celebrate the new animated TV series premiering on Nickelodeon Fall 2021, Papercutz is releasing a new series of graphic novels entitled THE SMURFS TALES. This new series is three times bigger than the previous SMURFS Papercutz graphic novel series, and what that means is a lot more Smurfs plus other beloved creations by Peyo such as Johan and Peewit, the young page and the court jester; and Benny Breakiron, the super-powered little boy. Join Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy Smurf, Hefty Smurf, and so many smurfy others for fun and adventure in the comics that inspired the cartoons, toys, and Nickelodeon series. But be careful, Gargamel, Azrael, and trouble never seem to be too far behind! Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD), usually taking place on the first Saturday of May, is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to help bring new readers into independent comic book stores. Retailer Joe Field of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, California, brainstormed the event in his "Big Picture" column in the August 2001 issue of Comics & Games Retailer magazine. Free Comic Book Day started in 2002 and is coordinated by the industry's single large distributor, Diamond Comic Distributors. The event has spread to countries in Asia, Europe, and Australia.