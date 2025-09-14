Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Filippo Loreti, london
Taking A Filippo Loreti Batmobile Watch Around Batman's London
Taking a Filippo Loreti Batmobile Watch around Batman's London locations, from the Batcave to the Opera House
Article Summary
- Explore London’s iconic Batman filming locations with the Filippo Loreti Batmobile watch on your wrist.
- Discover how Filippo Loreti’s Batmobile edition blends DC Comics style with Italian watchmaking precision.
- Learn why the Batmobile watch’s bold design and MechaQuartz engine make it perfect for Batman fans.
- Watch TikTok and YouTube videos of the Batmobile-inspired timepiece touring Batman’s famous London haunts.
Filippo Loreti is an Italian watch designer and manufacturer, who have quite a current run on DC Comics watches. I previously took one of their new Superman watches to the Off-West End Theatre of London to see the play Lost Watches and they liked that so much that they sent me their "Batmobile" Batman watch to match. I had a Batman watch when I was seven years old and loved it, and now I have one again. Just, you know, a little bit pricier.
"It comes straight from the streets of Gotham. Stealth black dial and stealth black case. Is that a Supercar or a tank? It's the Batmobile with its roaring afterburner. This dark ride is equipped with a premium MechaQuartz engine to keep things ticking with vigilante precision. Luminous hands slash through the dark, because justice doesn't keep office hours. It comes to save people."
And this is a mighty wedge of a watch, you can never forget you are wearing it, which, if you need to always be aware of the time, which I am, helps my ADHD no end. And I suppose if I ever wanted to take to the streets as a dark vigilante of the night, the heft might come in handy as well… so I took to the streets of London, Boris-bike cycling around Holborn turing the tube strikes, where a good chunk of a number of Batman movies were filmed, specifically the last movie The Batman, but also Batman Begins and Dark Knight Rises. So I took the Filippo Loreti Batmobile to where the Batmobile was parked in the Batcave… on YouTube and TikTok for your convenience.
@thatrichjohnston Taking the Filippo Loreti "Batmobile" Batman watch to see where Batman was filmed in London #batman #london #filippoloreti #batmobile ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston