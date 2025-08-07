Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Filippo Loreti, watch

Found Watches - Superman By Filippo Loreti

Filippo Loreti is an Italian watch designer and manufacturer of note. I discovered this after they sent me one of their new Superman watches, and my good lady wife asked what the hell I was doing with a Filippo Loreti watch. Clearly, I had to wear it to the theatre (to see the play Lost Watches) and get a haircut to boot while everyone was still fussing with San Diego Comic-Con.

I haven't worn a watch in years, lots of us don't anymore, since the preponderance of mobile phones reduced the necessity of carrying the time on your wrists. And now smart watches have clawed some of this back, from those who want to count their steps, monitor their blood pressure or be instantly told whenever they have something retweeted. Just as mobile phones are no longer used for phone calls, so watches are no longer there to tell the time.

But it seems like I really missed it. I've been wearing the watch for a week, even in bed, as it is kinetically powered, and I toss and turn a lot. And there is a familiar heft I used to enjoy, but forgot, about a decent watch on the wrist, there to tell the time, and beyond that, just add to my aesthetic. That it has a Superman shield and glow-in-the-dark hands totally recreated the feeling of wearing such a watch I had when I was seven years old. Though that was a Batman one and cost a lot less, even in real money. Filippo Loreti have given me a way, as an adult, to recreate that vibe, without wearing a crappy watch that will stop as soon as look at it, and can't survive a British downpour. Yes, it's very smooth, yes, it keeps time, and no, it doesn't tell me how unfit I am. Unless you count that, I realise I am not Superman every time I look at it, and I never will be. I might still be Batman, though; that is still on the cards, right? Right? RIGHT???

