Finally Amazing Spider-Man Notices A Monster Metropolis Under His Feet

The Monster Metropolis was first introduced by Rick Remender and Tony Moore in Punisher, back when he was a Frank-enstein Monster,

The Monster Metropolis was first introduced by Rick Remender and Tony Moore in Punisher, back when he was a Frank-enstein Monster brought back from the dead, with needle and thread, way back in 2009. A city beneath the streets of Manhattan populated by mythological creatures. And after a clash between the vampires and the succubi, millennia before humanity even emerged, they all went underground, living together below what would one day be Manhattan, the Monster Metropolis. Led by Morbius, the storyline jumped to another book Remender was writing, Deadpool, and mostly stayed there over the decade-and-a-half. But now, with a Gang War operating in New York City in today's Amazing Spider-Man #39 from Marvel Comics…

… it turns out the monsters want in. Frankenstein's Mobster maybe?

Of course, once the Monster Metropolis breaks into Spider-Man continuity, will it ever leave?

Come on She-Hulk, that's just human law you are citing, you need to take the bar in the Monster Metropolis to have any legal standing here. You are acting like just another green colonizer right now… even if Spider-Man is standing behind you. Or hiding behind you.

While up above the city, it seems that Hammerhead didn't quite die at the hands of Madame Masque.

Although maybe he may wish he had.

I am saying this now, no one quite draws a mushed-up head like John Romita, whether on Kick-Ass, Punisher or right here. Should he change his name to Hammered Head? Maybe there's a Monster Metropolis waiting for him?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230670

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

GANG WAR STARTS HERE! Super-crime is running rampant, and Spider-Man can't solve just one problem at a time. So Spidey builds a team to take down ALL the super-criminals of NYC in 48 hours. Good luck, Spidey. Rated T In Shops: Dec 06, 2023 SRP: $5.99

