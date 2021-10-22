Finally, Another Spider-Man Series, Spine-Tingling Spider-Man on MU

Because U demanded it! Answering fan demand that has long said that there simply are not enough Spider-Man comics published by Marvel, Marvel has finally announced another Spider-Man series, Spine-Tingling Spider-Man, an Infinite Comic debuting on Marvel Unlimited next week. Spine-Tingling Spider-Man joins the barren field of Spider-Man comics published by Marvel that only includes Ben Reilly: Spider-Man, Amazing Spider-Man (thrice monthly), Miles Morales Spider-Man, Wolverine and the Spider-Men, Symbiote Spider-Man, Savage Spider-Man, Spider-Man and the Spider-Men of Spider-Town, and Spider-Man adjacent books like Mary Jane and Black Cat, Silk, and Spider-Woman. So as you can see, Spine-Tingling Spider-Man was desperately needed to fill out the Spider-line.

Spine-Tingling Spider-Man will be an 8-issue series written by Saladin Ahmed with art by Juan Ferreyra. Bombarding shelves with enormous numbers of series starring the same popular character is, as we all know, one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, a bag of tricks used by Marvel editorial to increase sales on comics without worrying about pesky details like the actual content of the comics. That's not to say the content is good or bad, just that it's irrelevant to the way Marvel markets and sells them. But you know what they say about Marvel readers: there's one born every minute!

From Marvel's press release:

October 26, exclusively on Marvel Unlimited: Spider-Man is used to facing bad guys he can punch, but when a new villain gets in Spidey's head and starts to squeeze, Spider-Man is about to get hurt. Badly… Get into the Halloween spirit next Tuesday with the series debut of SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN, the latest from Marvel's Infinity Comics lineup! Written by Eisner Award-winning comic writer, Saladin Ahmed with art by Juan Ferreyra, this creepy, vertically-scrolling saga will steal your sleep. Listen to the series' official theme song today, and get set for this spine-tingling story told exclusively for phone and tablet devices. New issues of the 8-part series will be available every other Tuesday, only on the Marvel Unlimited app.

The series also comes with its own creepy theme song. No credit is given for the music and vocals, but Bleeding Cool received the following comment from a certain unpaid intern known for performing many odd tasks at the House of Ideas.

"They tell me, Vlad, take Casio keyboard and create spooky theme song for new Spider-Man comic," said unpaid intern Vlad Kozinkerov. "So that is what I do."

