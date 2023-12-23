Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: blood moon, march 2024, Solicits

Fire In Madhouse & Land Left Behind in Blood Moon March 2024 Solicits

Fire In The Madhouse #1 and The Land Left Behind #1 launch Blood Moon's March 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Blood Moon Comics unveils Fire In The Madhouse #1 and The Land Left Behind #1 this March.

Apocalyptic survival horror and prehistoric beasts await in two gripping debut issues.

Get ready for stark black & white artwork and action-packed storytelling.

March solicits also include ongoing tales of demons, monsters, and supernatural mayhem.

Fire In The Madhouse #1 by Elliot Worth and Hernan Gonzalez, and The Land Left Behind #1 by Joseph Hoobler and Jacob Hoobler launch Blood Moon's March 2024 solicits and solicitations.

FIRE IN THE MADHOUSE #1 (OF 4) CVR A HERNAN GONZALEZ (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JAN241460

JAN241461 – FIRE IN THE MADHOUSE #1 (OF 4) CVR B HERNAN GONZALEZ (MR)

(W) Elliot Worth (A / CA) Hernan Gonzalez

With the apocalypse underway, oligarchs from around the world gather at a secret military base on a remote island to board a titanic-sized submarine to ensure their survival. However, a claustrophobic horror-show ensues as an undetectable deep ocean parasite penetrates their ship and takes over the bodies and minds of the billionaires on board. Superstar artist Hernán Gonzalez returns and we're presenting this issue in black & white for your eyes to gaze on this rising star!

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

LAND LEFT BEHIND #1 (OF 5)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JAN241468

(W) Joseph Hoobler (A / CA) Jacob Hoobler

Days into an expedition, the caravan of knights of the "charging steer" company find themselves transported into a strange, unknown land. Stranded and alone, they must fight for survival against prehistoric beasts and the land itself as they learn that they are not the top of the food chain anymore.

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

EDIE #3 (OF 5)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JAN241459

(W) Paul Catalanotto (A / CA) Greg Woronchak

Edie's hunger claims the lives of more victims. Fortunately, she finds that those she consumes are not completely gone.

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

HAUNTED HOUSE LOVE STORY #5 (OF 6)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JAN241462

(W) Winston Gambro (A / CA) Winston Gambro

Sadness affects everyone in different ways. Some turn inward, consuming themselves in the process. Others lash out and hurt those they love. Some do both.

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

SRP: 0

HEXPAW LEFT PAW OF DEVIL #3 CVR A MARKWART

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JAN241463

JAN241464 – HEXPAW LEFT PAW OF DEVIL #3 CVR B MARKWART

(W) Trevor Markwart (A / CA) Trevor Markwart

The adventures of master thief Colt Brass take a turn for the violent as he fights for his life against the assassin gangs of the Global Elite, while under supernatural attack from the black magick of his jilted lover, the District Attorney Ms. Ginger Beers. Can Colt and his werecat alter-ego Hexpaw survive her revenge and that of the obscenely demented Big Tech Bro?

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: 0

HUMBABA #2 (OF 4)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JAN241465

(W) Ricky Sikes (A / CA) Ricky Sikes

A guilty conscience can be a terrible thing to bear. In the last issue our hero paid the ultimate price for his actions. Now, changes are inevitable. but hey, why not make a few "friends" along the way?

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: 0

ICE CANYON MONSTER #3 (OF 7) CVR A C ARNOLD (RES)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JAN241466

JAN241467 – ICE CANYON MONSTER #3 (OF 7) CVR B B&W VAR (RES)

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

The tupilaq octopus is leaving a trail of destruction around the entire island of Greenland. People have died, the shipping industry paralyzed, and the island's press tries to reduce everyone's fears. But the destruction has just started. What can destroy or slow down the giant octopus-and at what cost?

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

SIMON SAYZ #6 (OF 12) CVR A MEUTH

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JAN241469

JAN241470 – SIMON SAYZ #6 (OF 12) CVR B MEUTH

(W) Jeff Meuth (A / CA) Jeff Meuth

Symon has been awakened. He has a new thirst for his newfound abilities and begins his descent toward being a full demon. Kali is on the hunt for symon trying to find him, and Lucifer starts bargaining with the archangel Bernael, a fallen angel of darkness and evil.

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: 0

WHITE RIVER MONSTER #6

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JAN241471

(W) Keith Rommel (A) Wolfgang Schwandt

The aftermath of the family that went white river rafting comes to its shocking conclusion! The monsters are nasty and brutal but is human nature worse?

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

SRP: 0

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!