First Appearance of Agatha Harkness in Fantastic Four #94, at Auction

Agatha Harkness always seemed a little out of place against the super-science backdrop of the world of the Fantastic Four of the late Silver Age (or early Bronze Age if you prefer, this one is borderline), but that was undoubtedly part of the point. In need of a way to raise newborn Franklin Richards away from the constant dangers of the Baxter Building and their high-profile superheroics, Reed and Sue have found a governess in secluded upstate New York who is exactly what they need — and much more. From that unassuming beginning in Fantastic Four #94, Agatha Harkness has exploded in popularity recently for her role in the WandaVision Disney+ series, and she will soon get a Disney+ series of her own with House of Harkness. The first appearance of a long-lived character whose importance has just leveled up dramatically in the MCU, there's a high-grade copy of Fantastic Four #94 (Marvel, 1970) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages up for auction in this week's 2022 February 20-21 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122208 at Heritage Auctions.

Little was outright revealed about Agatha Harkness in this Fantastic Four #94 by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, but much was implied. The Thing certainly had his suspicions that she was a witch based on books and objects in her house. And while the Fantastic Four was unsure exactly what happened during their battle with regular foes the Frightful Four in this issue, the reader sees that it is Agatha Harkness herself who has defeated them with ease. That power and mystery has been a hallmark of the character ever since, which is part of the reason for her current star turn on Disney+. The debut of a longtime obscure character whose moment to shine has come at last, there's a Fantastic Four #94 (Marvel, 1970) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages up for auction in this week's 2022 February 20-21 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122208 at Heritage Auctions.

Fantastic Four #94 (Marvel, 1970) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages. First appearance of Agatha Harkness, whose TV spinoff series is now in development. Medusa and the Frightful Four appearances. Jack Kirby cover and art. Overstreet 2021 VF 8.0 value = $48; VF/NM 9.0 value = $89. CGC census 2/22: 56 in 8.5, 200 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 1974620020 and purchase grader's notes if available.