First Appearance of Hawkeye in Tales of Suspense #57, Up for Auction

Before he became an Avenger, Hawkeye debuted as an Iron Man antagonist in a Tales of Suspense #57 cover story by Stan Lee and Don Heck.  The cover blurbs on this issue tell you a lot of what you need to know: "How can one man with a strange bow and arrow harm ol' shell-head? Don't try to answer till you've seen the sensational Hawkeye", and just as importantly, "Watch the sparks fly when handsome Hawkeye teams up with the Black Widow!"  A classic origin story for a character who has become very important in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's a Tales of Suspense #57 (Marvel, 1964) CGC VG+ 4.5 Off-white to white pages up for auction in today's 2021 December 12-13 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122150 at Heritage Auctions.

Tales of Suspense #57 (Marvel, 1964) featuring the first appearance of Hawkeye.
It's noteworthy that this issue refers to Hawkeye as a "marksman" rather than an archer, as the root inspiration of the name "Hawkeye" appears to be the James Fenimore Cooper character of that name who was himself a famously skilled marksman, and whose adventures were chronicled through the Leatherstocking Tales novels like The Deerslayer and The Last of the Mohicans 1823-1841.  The notion that Clint Barton is introduced into the Tales of Suspense #57 story wearing frontier-style buckskin for his circus act seems to confirm that inspiration.  Marvel's Hawkeye quickly progressed from misunderstood villain to member of the Avengers in good standing, and is a key part of the MCU today.  There's a Tales of Suspense #57 (Marvel, 1964) CGC VG+ 4.5 Off-white to white pages up for auction in today's 2021 December 12-13 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122150 at Heritage Auctions.

Tales of Suspense #57 (Marvel, 1964) featuring the first appearance of Hawkeye.
Tales of Suspense #57 (Marvel, 1964) CGC VG+ 4.5 Off-white to white pages. Origin and first appearance of Hawkeye. Features Iron Man and Black Widow. Watcher backup story. Don Heck cover and art. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $310. CGC census 12/21: 162 in 4.5, 1086 higher.

