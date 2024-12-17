Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ebay, jeff the land shark

First Appearance Of Jeff The Land Shark Sells For $525 On eBay

The first appearance of Jeff The Land Shark, West Coast Avengers #7 sells for $525 on eBay... but is it really his first appearance?

What is Jeff the Land Shark's first appearance? Is it West Coast Avengers #7 from 2019 or West Coast Avengers #6? The market seems to have decided. Yesterday, a raw, unslabbed, standard cover copy of West Coast Avengers #7 from 2019, featuring the first appearance of Jeff The Land Shark, sold for $200 on eBay. The same day, another copy has sold for $151.05. This was shortly after another copy sold for $99. While a CGC 9.6 slabbed copy sold for $250. A few days ago, a 9.8 slabbed copy sold for $525.

While West Coast Avengers #6 sells for $10 or less. Even though it includes these scenes…

MODOK's Landsharks first appeared in West Coast Avengers #1 in 2018, created by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Stefano Caselli. But it was #6 that saw them return and one smaller one picked up specifically and start chasing Gwenpool.

It was West Coast Avengers #7 who named him. And that gave folks the idea that this was his first appearance, even though he was definitely the Land Shark chasing Gwenpool in the previous issue…

Will this be another Hulk #180/Hulk #181 situation? Could be. This jump in prices is down to the cult status that Jeff The Land Shark has gained as a result of his prominent appearance in the Marvel Rivals video game. Specifically, his ultimate ability that lets him swallow up enemies and allies alike within a huge range and then spit them over a cliff. Or throw himself over the cliff and take everyone with him.

Jeff The Land Shark was created by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Daniele di Nicuolo, as the pet landshark of the Gwenpool but has since had other caretakers such as Deadpool, Elsa Bloodstone and Kate Bishop. He headlines in the digital Marvel's Infinity Comics series It's Jeff!, written by Thompson and drawn by Gurihiru, which won an Eisner Award.

