First Appearance Of The Gunner & Sarge in All-American Men of War #67 Heritage Auctions has a copy of All American Men Of War #67 from 1959 CGC graded at 6.5 at auction, with the first appearances of Gunner and Sarge.

Men Of War is the name of a war comics anthology focussing on American soldiers fighting in World War II that has been published in a number of formats and fashions over the decades by DC Comics. The original series, All-American Men of War, ran monthly for ten years from 1956 to 1966 and featured writers such as Robert Kanigher, Hank Chapman, and France Herron and artists such as Alex Toth, Gene Colan, Mort Drucker, Mike Esposito, Jerry Grandenetti, Sheldon Moldoff, Russ Heath, Bernard Krigstein, Joe Kubert, and Irv Novick. Roy Lichtenstein's Whaam! from 1962 was stolen from a panel by Jerry Grandenetti/Irv Novick panel from the cover of All-American Men of War #89. A second series, simply titled Men of War, was published in the seventies, while The DC New 52 gave Sgt Rock his own Men of War. in 2011.

Heritage Auctions currently has a copy of All American Men Of War #67 from 1959 CGC graded at 6.5 at auction, which features the first appearances of Gunner and Sarge. A team of soldiers that fought side-by-side during World War II, along with their dog Pooch, they would go on to become part of an elite military fighting unit named The Losers. Gunner was created by Robert Kanigher and Jerry Grandenetti, the characters would transfer to the lead of their own comic book series Our Fighting Forces, for a fifty-issue run from 1959 to 1965, with The Losers getting the lead strip with Our Fighting Forces #123 in 1970. But here's where it began for Gunner and Sarge… bids currently total $105, going under the hammer today.

All-American Men of War #67 (DC, 1959) CGC FN+ 6.5 Off-white pages. First appearance of Gunner and Sarge. Jerry Grandenetti cover and art. Russ Heath and Ross Andru art. Overstreet 2022 FN 6.0 value = $138; VF 8.0 value = $359. CGC census 5/23: 6 in 6.5, 10 higher.

CGC Grader Notes:

Bottom Back Cover Lite Marvel Chipping

Full Top Whole Book Lite Wear

Left Bottom Front Cover Multiple Dent

Right Top Front Cover Small Tear with Crease Breaks Color

Spine Stress Lines Breaks Color