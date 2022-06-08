First Look at Doctor Who Origins #2

Doctor Who Origins #1 is in stores today, but if you're already looking forward to the future (and as a Doctor Who fan, how couldn't you be?), Titan Comics has released a preview of next month's Doctor Who Origins #2. By Jody Houser, Robert Ingranata, Warnia K. Sahadewa, and Richard Starkings & Comicraft's Jimmy Betancourt, the series explores why the Fugitive Doctor is a fugitive, and the issue hits stores on July 6th. Check out the preview below.
DOCTOR WHO ORIGINS #2
Writer: Jody Houser
Artist: Roberta Ingranata
Colorist: Warnia K. Sahadewa
Letterer: Richard Starkings & Comicraft's Jimmy Betancourt
Publisher: Titan Comics
FC, $3.99, 32pp
On sale: July 6, 2022
A brand new, never-before-seen adventure featuring the Fugitive Doctor in her comics debut!
Working for the mysterious division on a dangerous assignment, the Doctor uncovers something insidious afoot. Discover why this regeneration became known as the Fugitive!
