First Look at My Buddy Killer Croc by Sara Farizan, Nicoletta Baldari

Bleeding Cool was the first to tell you about the new DC Comics kids graphic novel My Buddy, Killer Croc written by Sara Farizan, and drawn by Nicoletta Baldari, to be published on the 30th of August 2022. And now that it has been featured in the new DC Comics solicitations, we can be the first to show you pages from inside as well, with four unlettered pages, one being a double-page splash…

My Buddy, Killer Croc is a charming tale of a boy in a new school, his new friends and enemies, and the super-villain who teaches him how to put the bullies in their place. Andy is new to Gotham. He's shy and quiet and in need of friends. Then he meets his wrestling hero, Waylon Jones, now known as Killer Croc. How will Andy react when he finds out the truth about his idol? Andy, like a lot of kids, feels a little lost and out of place when he moves to Gotham. He's quiet and shy…and a little worried that the scar on his face makes him stick out. Some classmates make him feel welcome, and others don't. But Andy has a secret. Back in Florida, his dad introduced him to the wrestler Waylon Jones, and Andy's pretty sure he's in Gotham now, too. If Andy can find him and ask for some wrestling tips, he can have it all. Finding Jones won't be too hard, either…because in Gotham, Jones goes by the name Killer Croc! Trouble is, Batman is looking for Andy's childhood hero, too.