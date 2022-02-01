My Buddy, Killer Croc by Sara Farizan, Nicoletta Baldari & DC Comics

My Buddy, Killer Croc is a new graphic novel from DC Comics written by Sara Farizan, and drawn by Nicoletta Baldari, to be published on the 30th of August 2022.

My Buddy, Killer Croc is a charming tale of a boy in a new school, his new friends and enemies, and the super-villain who teaches him how to put the bullies in their place. Andy is new to Gotham. He's shy and quiet and in need of friends. Then he meets his wrestling hero, Waylon Jones, now known as Killer Croc. How will Andy react when he finds out the truth about his idol? Andy, like a lot of kids, feels a little lost and out of place when he moves to Gotham. He's quiet and shy…and a little worried that the scar on his face makes him stick out. Some classmates make him feel welcome, and others don't. But Andy has a secret. Back in Florida, his dad introduced him to the wrestler Waylon Jones, and Andy's pretty sure he's in Gotham now, too. If Andy can find him and ask for some wrestling tips, he can have it all. Finding Jones won't be too hard, either…because in Gotham, Jones goes by the name Killer Croc! Trouble is, Batman is looking for Andy's childhood hero, too.

Sara Farizan is a YA writer whose debut novel, If You Could Be Mine, won the Ferro-Grumley Award, the Edmund White Award and the Lambda Literary Award for Children's/Young Adult Literature in 2014. That and a subsequent novel Tell Me Again How a Crush Should Feel were added to the American Library Association Rainbow List as one of the year's best LGBT-themed books in 2014 and 2015. She has followed up with a third novel Here to Stay.

Nicoletta Baldari is the artist on titles such as Big Hero 6, Star Wars Adventures, Marvel Action Spider-Man, Glow, Strawberry Shortcake and more.

Killer Croc is a Batman supervillain, originally a sideshow wrestler, he suffered from a rare genetic condition that eventually gave him a crocodile-like appearance. Driven insane by his irreversible transformation, he adopted the name "Killer Croc" and turned to a life of crime, over time developing animalistic tendencies which make him a dangerous individual. Killer Croc made his live-action debut in the 2016 Suicide Squad movie, portrayed by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A version of the character appeared in the third season of the Arrowverse series Batwoman, performed by Heidi Ben.

My Buddy, Killer Croc will be published on the 30th of August 2022.